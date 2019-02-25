SPONSORED CONTENT PRODUCED BY THE MARKETING DEPARTMENT OF THE MAINE SUNDAY TELEGRAM
The City of Manchester, N.H., owns and operates a 42-million-gallon-per-day wastewater treatment facility under its Environmental Protection Division (EPD).
The I-95 Exit 109A Ramp F overpass bridge reconstruction project was recently honored with the Engineering Excellence Award by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Maine.
Brandon Davies, a UMaine Graduate, Received the IEEE Outstanding Engineer Award.
Michaela Demers and two other student-athlete engineering majors founded the “Women in STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics” group.
MaineDOT’s Mobility Report Offers Cost-Effective Solutions.
Sleep monitoring invention that could help detect early symptoms of Alzheimer’s receives a $1 million NIH award
The Portland Maine Professional Chapter of Engineers Without Borders (EWB) had another rewarding year in 2018
An annual highlight related to Maine Engineers Week is the EXPO, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Costello Sports Complex at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.
