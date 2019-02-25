Underwood Engineers’ Services Extend Life of Manchester Wastewater Facility The City of Manchester, N.H., owns and operates a 42-million-gallon-per-day wastewater treatment facility under its Environmental Protection Division (EPD).

VHB Shares in Accolades for Bridge Reconstruction The I-95 Exit 109A Ramp F overpass bridge reconstruction project was recently honored with the Engineering Excellence Award by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Maine.

Maine-Based TRC Engineer Honored Brandon Davies, a UMaine Graduate, Received the IEEE Outstanding Engineer Award.

A USM engineering grad shares her perspective Michaela Demers and two other student-athlete engineering majors founded the “Women in STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics” group.

When Engineers and Psychologists Meet Sleep monitoring invention that could help detect early symptoms of Alzheimer’s receives a $1 million NIH award

Portland’s EWB Marks Progress in Ethiopia, Ecuador The Portland Maine Professional Chapter of Engineers Without Borders (EWB) had another rewarding year in 2018