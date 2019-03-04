Mid Coast Hospital

Violet Rhoda Young, born Feb. 15 to Valerie Marie and Tabor Ray Young of Wiscasset. Grandparents are Deborah and Louis Augustine of Brunswick, Jane and David Guy of Houlton, and Ray Young of Gardiner.

Hayden Patrick Lidinsky, born Feb. 17 to Jeffrey Patrick Lidinsky and Karly Marie (Klimas) Lidinsky of Freeport. Grandparents are Bill and Mary Rutl of Woodstock, Illinois, and Doug and Linda Klimas of Fontana, California.

Blake Parker Hamilton, born Feb. 18 to Dylan J. R. Hamilton and Alaura Danon Marquette of Brunswick.

Winry Rose Hubbard, born Feb. 18 to James Robert Hubbard and Abigail Mary Mott of Brunswick. Grandparents are Janet Gagnon of Rockland, Craig Mott of Waldoboro, and Bonnie Gray and Raymond Hubbard, both of Turners Falls, Massachusetts.

Constance Abagail Tardif, born Feb. 18 to Aaron Lee Tardif and Amber Marie O’Connell of Bath. Grandparents are Penny O’Connell and Carie Tardif, both of Maine, and John O’Connell of Florida. Great-grandparents are Beverly Graves and Constance Fortin.

Dekyln Gary Averill and Nikole Sandra Averill, born Feb. 20 to Dusty Shawn Averill and Ashley Nicole Hawkes of Bowdoin. Grandparents are Nicole and Kevin Ruff of Topsham, Gary and Alison Hawkes of Harpswell, Sandra Averill of Sabattus and Dexter Averill of West Port Island. Great-grandparents are Albert and Phyllis Lapierre of Topsham, Sue and Gary Hawkes of Harpswell, and Mavis and Richard Pooler of Windsor.

