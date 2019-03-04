MONDAY

Free community breakfast. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older, and families with children. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

Free Loaves and Fishes Chowder Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Wednesdays through March 27.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland.

Community lunch, noon. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $14. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

Fresh baked haddock dinner. 5 to 6:30 p.m. St. Ignatius Cafeteria, 25 Riverside Ave., Sanford. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus. $12, $5 for ages 12 and younger. Contact Raymond A. Sargent at 651-6636.

Baked haddock supper, including rice pilaf, potatoes, vegetable, pasta, coleslaw, rolls, beverages and dessert. 5 to 6:15 p.m. St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road., Scarborough. $9, $5 for children; $28 maximum per family.

Souper supper, featuring homemade soup, salad, breads, desserts and beverages. 5 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free.

SATURDAY

Public bean supper. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $8, $3.50 for children under 12. 854-9157.

Public turkey pie supper with salad bar, 4 to 6 p.m. Brown Memorial United Methodist Church, 36 Church St., Clinton. $9, $4 for children 12 and younger. Call 426-9519 on the day of the supper.

Public baked bean supper, featuring three kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, homemade biscuits and pies, and beverages. 5 to 6:30 p.m., Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St, Yarmouth. $10, $4 for children under 12.

Public supper, featuring baked beans, casseroles and homemade pies. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Brunswick United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road, Brunswick. Reservations are accepted but not required. 725-2185. $9, $4 for children.

SUNDAY

4th annual Lobster stew supper, including hand-cut biscuits, homemade pies, coffee, tea, lemonade and a cash bar. 5 to 8 p.m. Purpoodock Club, 300 Spurwink, Cape Elizabeth. $15 to $25, $15 for children 10 and under. Limited seating, advance tickets recommended at www.capefarmalliance.org.

