SOUTH PORTLAND/ CAPE ELIZABETH

Rotary Club puts $500 toward youth literacy

The Rotary Club of South Portland/Cape Elizabeth has donated $500 again to the Thomas Memorial Library for materials for youth literacy programs. The club began this ongoing program in 2007.

The materials, chosen by professional youth librarians, will provide for additional needs for the children that the library otherwise would not be able to purchase through normal funding.

The money will be used to enhance literacy programs through the purchase of books and materials to promote literacy, reading and interest in education among young people. Some of the materials will also assist those for whom English is a second language. The Rotary Club also uses the program to recognize its weekly speakers by having them sign a bookplate that goes into one of the selected books and symbolizes a donation of that book to youth literacy by the speaker.

WELLS

Young readers raise $700 for school books

A group of 28 third- and fourth-grade students recently participated in Wells Elementary School’s second themed Read-A-Thon, raising about $700 in pledges to purchase new books for their classroom libraries.

Sponsored by the WES Parent Student Teacher Association, the project is held to encourage reading without any laptop, tablet or television screens in sight – just books.

This year’s event had a “survivor island” theme involving a bit more imagination, with students being asked to think of themselves as travelers stranded around several deserted islands (blankets and beanbags on the floor) with the goal of reaching the mainland by reading numerous book chapters.

Dressed in their pajamas, the readers first lunched on sandwiches, then read to fulfill pledges made to family and friend supporters in the school cafeteria for four hours.

DAMARISCOTTA

Skidompha Library fills March with winter READ

Skidompha Library is holding its first-ever winter Community READ during March.

The monthlong READ offers a series of events focused on bringing people together through literature. With the sponsorship of local businesses, Skidompha is giving away free copies of the selected title and hosting free and low-cost events. Skidompha has chosen the book “One Goal” by Amy Bass, and events will focus on themes found in the story: inclusion, overcoming adversity and community-building.

For a full calendar of events, go to www.skidompha.org/communityread.

BRUNSWICK

‘Wizard of Oz’ auditions open to young actors

Maine State Music Theatre will hold local youth auditions at 2 p.m. on April 7 for children ages 4-10 for “The Wizard of Oz. ”

This will be an open-call audition. Those who wish to audition should sign in and will be seen in the order in which they arrive. Children should bring a headshot and resume and prepare one song (must bring sheet music) and may be asked to dance (bring sneakers). Auditions will be held at 22 Elm St.

Maine State Music Theatre is a professional summer theater celebrating its 61st season of Broadway-quality musicals at the Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin Campus.

For more information, go to www.msmt.org or email [email protected] or call 725-8769.

WINDHAM

Riding to the Top center receives $5,000 check

Patricia Weigel, president and CEO of Norway Savings Bank, recently visited Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center to spend time with the horses and to present a $5,000 check supporting the center’s equine-assisted activities and therapies.

“Every time I visit, I am inspired by the incredible horses and the stories I hear about the connections they form with RTT’s clients – some as young as 3 years of age!” said Weigel, who noted that Norway Savings has supported RTT for 17 years, contributing more than $128,000 for the equine therapy program that helps people with disabilities.

SANFORD

Youths notch victories during ice fishing derby

The Sanford Parks and Recreation Department sponsored a variety of contests for the youth of Sanford/Springvale during its annual Winterfest, held during February school vacation week.

A variety of indoor and outdoor events were offered, including the annual Ice Fishing Derby, co-sponsored by the Maine Department of Conservation. The first catch of the fishing derby was landed by Logan Cormack, 12, who caught an 18-inch large mouth bass. Ariel Cormack, 12, caught the largest fish of the day, a 20-inch pickerel. Shelby McCloud, also 12, tied for second place with Logan and also caught an 18-inch large mouth bass. Tying for third place were Cormack and Shelby Guillemette, 6, who each landed a 17 ½-inch large mouth bass. Honorable mentions went to Hunter Morse, 6, who caught a 10-inch yellow perch and Junior Guillemette, 5, who caught a 12-inch pickerel.

STANDISH

College gets $300,000 to help reduce violence

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women has awarded Saint Joseph’s College of Maine a three-year grant for nearly $300,000 to fund a Prevention of Violence initiative.

The funding is intended to enhance programming and bring greater awareness to sexual misconduct that can occur in a college community.

Sarah Gordon, a 2011 graduate of Saint Joseph’s, is the college’s new coordinator for violence prevention. Previously, she worked for “Through These Doors” (formerly Family Crisis Services), a domestic-violence resource center that serves victims and survivors in Cumberland County. Gordon will oversee the coordination of the grant.

“This campus-wide effort at Saint Joseph’s College will address response initiatives and bring violence prevention education to students, staff and faculty in order to create a safer campus for everyone,” Gordon said. “It is critical work that needs to happen on all college campuses and in every community here in Maine.”

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the college on its sexual-violence prevention program.

The grant is designed to support community coordination, strategic planning and competency-based education around all issues of violence on a college campus. The Office on Violence Against Women provides federal leadership in developing the national capacity to reduce violence against women and administer justice for and strengthen services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.

Share

< Previous

Next >