PORTLAND

Lenten season begins with church Masses

To mark the beginning of the Lenten season, Bishop Robert P. Deeley will celebrate Ash Wednesday Mass at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 307 Congress St.

Listings of Ash Wednesday Masses scheduled for Catholic churches in Maine are now available on the Diocese of Portland’s website.

To search by city or town, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/ashwednesday. To search by parish, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/ash-wednesday-masses-parishes.

STATEWIDE

Student actors compete for drama festival spots

More than 1,500 students, representing 78 high schools across Maine, are working on performances for the 87th annual Maine Drama Festival.

On Friday and Saturday, nine regional competitions are planned from Saco to Caribou, with participating schools presenting plays ranging from the classics to student-written pieces. Student thespians will compete in two classes: Class A (over 500 students) and Class B (fewer than 500 students).

At each of the regional competitions, a panel of three judges will decide which performances will advance to the finals on March 22 and 23. The Outstanding Performance at each final will be invited to perform their show at the New England Drama Festival, held this year in Cranston, Rhode Island, on April 15, 16 and 17.

The performance schedule for each of the regional sites will be available on the Maine Drama Festival Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/medramafest.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Wine, cheese reception puts spotlight on art

A wine and cheese reception, celebrating the paintings of artist Patty Thomas, will be held from 4:30 to 6 pm. Friday at Carrabassett Valley Public Library at 3209 Carrabassett Drive, No. 3.

Thomas is the founder of Alpine Design and a member of High Peaks Artisan Guild. Her watercolors and acrylics are being exhibited in the lobby from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call the library at 237-3535.

KENNEBUNK

Museum walking tour, tea emphasize history

The Brick Store Museum will host two special events this Saturday at 117 Main St.

An “Indoor Walking Tour: Building History” event will be offered from noon to 12:45 p.m. The tour takes visitors through the museum’s storage spaces. The 45-minute tour involves some flights of stairs. The cost is $10 per person and $5 for museum members.

An afternoon tea with Edith Barry will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. featuring servings of sweet and savory bites.

Seating for the tea is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance for $20 by calling 985-4802.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Series’ next installment focuses on aquariums

Libby Memorial Library will offer the second in a four-part series on “Aquarium Science in the Home” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at 27 Staples St.

Join us for a talk about planted aquariums and aquascaping, led by Richard Oellers.

SACO

Grange offers classes on knitting, crocheting

Saco Grange No. 53 will host three events this week at 168 North St.

On Tuesday, the Quilt Club will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Join the group to learn new techniques for quilting for various charities. A $5 donation is appreciated.

A basic knitting or crocheting class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Participants must email [email protected] with the type of instruction they wish: knitting or crocheting. The cost is $10, and a $7 materials charge also is applied for those who need supplies. Class size is limited.

A berry-picking basket class will be offered from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $25 per person, with all materials included.

For more details, call 831-5784, or email [email protected]

OGUNQUIT

Dancers to perform, teach steps to kids

Ogunquit Performing Arts will host stepdancers from the Stillson School of Irish Dance for a special performance at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dunaway Center at 23 School St.

The award-winning dancers will perform a brilliant array of jigs and reels.

The performance will consist of both the fluid soft-shoe style and the rhythmic hard-shoe popularized by shows such as “Riverdance” and “Lord of the Dance.”

At the end of the performance, the dancers will invite children and the young at heart to join them onstage to learn some steps.

A reception with refreshments will follow.

Admission is $5 and payable at the door, the evening of the performance. General seating, no advance sales.

For more details, go to www.ogunquitperformingarts.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >