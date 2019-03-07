PROMOTIONS

Norway Savings Bank announced five promotions.

Sharon Breytenbach was named vice president, controller. Breytenbach joined the bank in 2012 as assistant vice president of accounting.

Ryan Dillingham was named assistant vice president, assistant network manager and administrator. Dillingham came to NSB in 2007 in the role of IT help desk support. He is proficient with information technology and customer service.

Frank Farrell was named assistant vice president, systems administrator and assistant mainframe manager. Farrell joined NSB in 2013.

Jessica Lilly was named assistant vice president, Sageworks administrator. Lilly joined the bank in 2007 as a teller in its Naples branch. In 2014, she was promoted to commercial credit analyst and participated in numerous high-impact projects.

Vincent Osgood was named assistant vice president, commercial lending. Osgood was hired in 2014 as a junior commercial loan office. In 2018, he took on added responsibilities including business development in new markets.

Share

< Previous

Next >