This week’s poem weaves together death rituals from different cultures to imagine what the speaker’s mother might have done at her memorial service.
Alice Persons lives in Westbrook. She co-founded Moon Pie Press in 2003, and her third poetry book is “Be There or Be Square” (Moon Pie, 2018).
To Dance Again
By Alice Persons
The Sisala tribe of Ghana
celebrate for days with the departed,
then special shamans raise the dead
to dance and cavort with the party goers
for hours. An anthropologist
swore that he saw this many times.
I like the New Orleans custom: band playing
slow, sad dirges on the way to the cemetery
and joyful dance music on the way back.
If I can’t have that, then a dramatic Viking funeral
where you are arranged on a cool looking boat,
the whole thing set ablaze and sent out to sea.
Or the Native American way,
the body on a high platform
where no one can see you
return to nature
and perhaps feed some eagles.
My mother was not at her memorial service
except, I hope, in spirit. There were cocktails and nibbles.
She loved a party. A skillful dancer,
Mom would embrace the Sisala way. She would rise
and waltz, jitterbug and tap dance one last time.
Gibson Fay-LeBlanc is poet who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. Poem copyright © 2018 Alice Persons. It appears here by permission of the author. For an archive of all the poems that have appeared in this column, go topressherald.com/tag/deep-water.56
-
Local & State
Not your parents' city anymore: Biddeford is now Maine's youngest
-
Schools and Education
Schools expecting more state money, but property taxpayers won't see much relief
-
Local & State
'Mayday, mayday, mayday ... We have two firefighters missing'
-
Local & State
South Portland council considers first flavored tobacco ban in Maine
-
Local & State
Old Scarborough schoolhouse targeted for restoration, renewed community importance