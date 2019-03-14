NEW HIRES

F.L. Putnam Investment Management Company has hired Meghan Civiello as senior investment advisor in the firm’s Portland office.

Civiello most recently served as a research analyst at H.M. Payson.

Adam Dunbar has joined Steward Partners in Portland as a partner, senior vice president – wealth manager.

Clark Insurance has hired Lisa Belisle as a senior account manager in the business insurance department.

Belisle has earned her CIC, AAI and CISR designations and has more than 35 years of experience.

James Boyle has recently rejoined the Boyle Associates consulting practice.

Boyle brings decades of experience as an environmental consultant in New England and, as the founder of Boyle Associates, the company is pleased to have him back on the team.

PROMOTIONS

SMRT Architects and Engineers has announced the promotion of Jeana Stewart to leader of the firm’s newly formed Workplace Studio.

Stewart has more than a decade of experience in the research, planning and design of workplace environments. Her experience includes work at Wex headquarters in Portland, as well as corporate office renovations for Bernstein Shur, Hannaford and Baker, Newman and Noyes.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Kenneth Ginder, an employee benefits and executive compensation attorney at Verrill Dana, was elected president of Maine Employee Benefits Council.

Ginder is a partner in Verrill Dana’s employee benefits and executive compensation group.

GENERAL

Hall Internet Marketing has relocated to 40 Manson Libby Road in Scarborough.

The digital marketing agency was previously located in Portland.

