NEW HIRES

Michael McKenney joined One River CPAs as an audit manager.

McKenney spent the past decade working in a public accounting firm. He lives in Augusta.

Matt Pore joined Albin, Randall & Bennett as a tax director.

Pore has 15 years of experience in public accounting with significant experience in tax and related business consulting services.

PROMOTIONS

Sarah Moir was promoted to a financial adviser at Baird in Portland.

Moir partnered with Portland’s branch manager, Eric Pronovost, to form The Pronovost Group. She joined Baird in 2015 as a private wealth intern. She later joined the Baird Foundations Program to prepare for a career in wealth management.

Joseph Everett was named president and CEO of The Opportunity Alliance.

Everett has been serving as chief program officer and chief operating officer for the past 12 years. He has been with the agency for 20 years.

He will formally begin his role on March 28.

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution announced several promotions.

Melissa Boilard was promoted to vice president.

Boilard joined SBSI in 2001 and became the assistant branch manager of the Saco branch in 2007. She was named a human resources generalist in 2014.

Alie DiCarlo was promoted to vice president.

DiCarlo joined SBSI in 2005 as the assistant compliance officer and has been the learning and development manager since 2008.

Joe Reardon was promoted to vice president.

Reardon was named assistant manager of the Old Orchard Beach branch in 2013, and has served as manager of the Westbrook branch since 2018.

Lisa Bowdler was promoted to assistant vice president.

Bowdler has served as business loans project administrator since 2015.

Jena Walton was promoted to assistant vice president.

Walton joined SBSI in 2002. She was promoted to her current position as the retail loan servicing supervisor in 2012.

Julie Cyr was promoted to assistant vice president.

Cyr joined SBSI in 2003 and took on her current role as information services specialist in 2013.

Andrew Grantham was named assistant vice president.

Grantham began his career with SBSI in 2004. He has been in his current position of core operations specialist since 2009.

John Mondor was promoted to assistant vice president.

Mondor served in his current position as the marketing officer since 2017.

Matt Grenier was promoted to assistant vice president.

Grenier was promoted to his current position as assistant branch manager of the Scarborough branch in 2015.

Sarah Gonneville has been promoted to assistant vice president.

Gonneville joined SBSI in 2012 and has served as assistant branch manager of the South Portland branch since 2016.

Jean Cosgrove was promoted to floating customer care officer.

Cosgrove joined SBSI in 2007. She was promoted to customer care specialist in 2017.

Casey Dunham was promoted to a customer relationship associate.

Dunham joined SBSI in 2017 as a teller in its Saco branch.

