STANDISH — A Lewiston man was robbed at gunpoint Monday while visiting a friend, authorities said.

Lee R. Roy, 48, was at 2 Deerfield Circle when a man wielding a pistol appeared and took his money and personal belongings. Roy was not injured during the confrontation, according to a statement released by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Edward Alfiero, 33, and Renee Elaine Alfiero, 32, both of 2 Deerfield Circle in Standish, were arrested Monday and charged with armed robbery.

A conviction for armed robbery is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Anthony Alfiero was also arrested on two outstanding warrants for failing to pay fines. Renee Alfiero was arrested for violating conditions of release, the release said.

The robbery was reported in a 911 call at 5:13 a.m. Monday.

The Alfieros were held at Cumberland County Jail pending arraignment.

According to a published report, Anthony Alfiero led police on a high-speed chase in 2008 through three towns with his girlfriend’s 18-month daughter in the car before jumping into the Penobscot River.

He pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, eluding an officer, aggravated operating after revocation as a habitual offender, and violation of bail conditions, according to a Bangor Daily News story.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: