NEW HIRES

Joey Terry joined advertising agency, CD&M, as a content and social media director.

Terry previously worked for Electronic Tenant Solutions, a national firm that provides software and management services to large real estate property owners, holding companies and institutions.

Liam McCoy joined Portside Real Estate Group as a broker at its Cape Elizabeth office.

McCoy spent the past 14 years as an engineer and project manager.

NEW BUSINESS

GoZone Fitness opened its newest location at 360 US Route One in Scarborough.

Other locations are in Lewiston and Augusta.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Dr. Michael Taylor, the co-founder of Konbit Sante Cap-Haitien Health Partnership, was recently recognized with a Presidential Citation Award from the American Academy of Dermatology.

Dr. Taylor, of Portland, co-founded Konbit Sante in Maine in 2001 with his wife, Wendy Taylor.

He received a plaque which reads, “In recognition of your long-term commitment to the health of underserved peoples through the establishment of Konbit Sante and partnership with the Justinian Hospital in Cap Haitien, Haiti.”

In addition to co-founding Konbit Sante, Dr. Taylor is a member of Gloderm, a committee of dermatologists who promote and engage in education and care programs in the developing world, and of the Climate Change Consortium, which focuses on the adverse effects on skin caused by climate change.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.

Share