Ninety sugarhouses statewide, from Wells to Eagle Lake, are participating in Maine Maple Sunday. Here are the ones in York, Cumberland, Androscoggin and Kennebec counties, when they’re open and what they’re offering today:

* Balsam Ridge, 140 Egypt Road, Raymond, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 655-4474. Live music, wood-carving and blacksmith demonstrations, pancake breakfast, farm tours, sugar bush tours.

* Battleridge Syrup, 898 Battle Ridge Road, Clinton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 802-236-6894. Horse-and-wagon rides, free syrup samples on Gifford’s vanilla ice cream, Cabot cheddar cheese.

* Brookridge Boilers, 2144 Alfred Road, Lyman, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 490-2957. Syrup-making demonstrations, sugar on snow demo at noon.

* Chase Farms, 1488 North Berwick Road, Wells, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 646-7888. Wood-fired syrup-making with free samples, horse-drawn wagon ride to sugar bush, barn animals, face painting, breakfast and lunch food.

* Cobbs Hill Sugarhouse, 945 North Road, Mount Vernon, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 620-2326. Free ice cream, maple tea and other samples.

* Cooper’s Maple Products, 81 Chute Road, Windham, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 892-7276. Syrup demonstration all day, sample syrup on ice cream, walking farm tours, visit with animals, including 28 miniature horses, beef cattle, peacocks, pheasants and chickens.

* Dad’s Maple Sugar Shack, 1061 Naples Road, Harrison, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 890-8025. Sugarhouse and farm tours, animals including miniature horses, angora rabbits and chickens.

* Dunn Family Maple, 419 Chicopee Road, Buxton, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 671-4262. Pancake breakfast, open sugarhouse, self-guided sugar woods tour, sugar maker tour.

* Gile’s Family Farm, 100 Shaker Hill Road, Alfred, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 324-2944. New post-and-beam sugarhouse, homemade maple apple crisp and other maple products.

* Grandpa Joe’s Sugar House, 103 Murch Road, Baldwin, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 653-3647. Farm and sugar bush tours, Half Moon Jug Band, cooking contest, barbecue breakfast and lunch.

* Greene Maple Farm, 77 Bridgton Road, Sebago, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 232-1196. Farm and sugar bush tours, free samples of maple syrup on ice cream.

* Harris Farm, 280 Buzzell Road, Dayton, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 499-2678. All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, horse-drawn wagon rides, farm and sugar bush tours.

* Hidden Roots Maple Farm, Tufts Lane, Limington, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 206-5206.

* Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup, 159 Elm St., Newfield, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 793-8850. Live music, contests, samples, farm animals.

* Jillson’s Farm Sugarhouse, 143 Jordan Bridge Road, Sabattus, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sugarhouse demonstration, taffy on snow, free ice cream and maple syrup, breakfast served 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* Jim’s Sugar House, 296 Maple Ridge Road, Harrison, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 449-6511. Open house with maple syrup on ice cream.

* Jo’s Sugarhouse/Hartwell Farm, 443 Sebago Lake Road, Gorham, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 671-2189. Post-and-beam sugar house, syrup-making demonstration, maple pastries, free syrup over ice cream, goats, blueberry pancake breakfast.

* Maple Hill Sugarhouse, 93 Hicks Road, Newfield, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 793-2773. Samples of syrup on ice cream, sugarhouse tours, face-painting, lunch available.

* Maple Moon Farm, 289 Chick Road, Lebanon, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 376-3032. Syrup-making demonstrations, pancakes, sugar bush tours, sap collecting, antique sugaring tools and equipment.

* Maple Rush Sugar House, 123 Webster Corner Road, Sabattus, 212-8415. Boiling demonstrations, local artisans with homemade goods for sale, free samples of syrup over ice cream.

* Merrifield Farm, 195 North Gorham Road, Gorham, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 415-3001. Boiling process, blacksmith demonstration, antiques, ox-cart rides, music, self-guided barn tour, children’s play area, 1900s ice house, outdoor pancake breakfast.

* Mike’s Maple House, 8 Gayton Lane, Winthrop, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sap house tours, maple samples.

* Morin’s Sugar House, 45 Morin Drive, Limerick, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 793-8420. All-you-can-eat pancakes, free ice cream with syrup, farm tours.

* Nash Valley Farm, 79 Nash Road, Windham, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 892-7019. Farm and sugar bush tours, cows.

* Parsons Maple Products, 322 Buck St., 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., 831-4844. Maple syrup-making demonstrations, pancake breakfast 8 a.m. to noon, free samples of syrup over ice cream.

* Pep’s Pure Maple Syrup, 170 Lisbon Road, Sabattus, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 240-1741. Famous maple-glazed doughnuts with optional bacon, expanded warm sitting room, samples of syrup on ice cream, taste-testing, boiling and bottling demonstrations, sugar bush tours.

* Phillip View Farm, 723 Bridgton Road, Sebago, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 232-1196.

* Pingree Maple Products, 90 High Road, Cornish, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 625-8584. Samples of maple syrup on ice cream, syrup-making demonstrations, farm tours.

* Poulin’s Maple Syrup, 319 Windsor Neck Road, Windsor, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 592-9051. Tour of maple operation, free samples of maple syrup over ice cream.

* Raider’s Sugarhouse, 148 Bog Brook Road, China, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 968-2005. Samples of maple syrup on ice cream, sugar bush tours.

* Russell Farm Maple Products, 46 Russell Road, Poland, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 415-7767. Samples of ice cream with syrup, serving french toast casserole and pancakes with sausage and bacon, sugar bush tours.

* Sweet William’s, 66 Spiller Road, Casco, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 627-7362. Detailed explanation of syrup-making process, sugar bush tours, free samples of syrup on ice cream, fried dough, baked beans, free balloons and face painting, pancake breakfast 8 a.m. to noon at Crescent Lake Community Hall.

* The Lockman Place, 274 North Gorham Road, Gorham, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 892-9342. Ice cream and syrup samples, farm tours.

* Thurston and Peters Sugarhouse, 299 Bond Spring Road, Newfield, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Maple syrup samples, farm tours, sugar bush tours.

* Triple C Boilers, 1 Brock Road, Lyman, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 247-6765. Pancake breakfast with homemade sausage 7 a.m. to noon, barn animals, farm tours.

* Wilson Family Maple Syrup, 652 Benton Road, Albion, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 453-6969. Hay wagon tours of the sugar bush, maple syrup demonstrations.

* Y’s Farm, 447 North Pond Road, Winslow, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 872-6857. Maple syrup demonstrations, samples of syrup over vanilla ice cream, 35-minute walking tours from 9-10 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. (weather permitting).

SOURCE: Maine Maple Producers Association

