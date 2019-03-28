Crashes on I-295 southbound are causing significant delays during the Thursday morning commute.

The first crash involved two vehicles and was reported just after 8 a.m. between miles 13 and 15. The vehicles involved partially blocked the roadway, causing delays.

A second crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. near Mile 19 in Freeport. That crash is causing significant delays between miles 19 and 21, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

