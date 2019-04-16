ANSON — A failed electrical conductor was the cause of a fire Sunday that killed a 75-year-old man, according to the Office of Maine State Fire Marshal.

The fire, reported around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Moore Street, started in the basement area of the home near the interior stairs, according to a news release Tuesday from the fire marshal’s office.

Investigators returned to the scene Tuesday with a state electrical inspector to determine the cause.

Richard Duley, who grew up in and owned the house, died at the scene. His body was found in the living room near the stairway with a fire extinguisher next to him, the fire marshal’s office said.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner examined Duley on Monday and is waiting for further testing before making a determination on his cause of death.

The incident was one of two deadly fires in Maine over the weekend. On Friday, a 63-year-old woman, Darlene Shores, died in an accidental fire in Sabattus, according to the fire marshal’s office.

Officials believe she was trying to light a fire in a wood stove when the blaze started.

In both fires, there was no information the homes were equipped with working smoke detectors.

