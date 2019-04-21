TORONTO — Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist as the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Sunday, forcing a Game 7 in their first-round playoff series.

Torey Krug and Jake DeBrusk also scored and David Pastrnak had two assists to help Boston avoid elimination. Tuukka Rask stopped 22 shots. The Bruins will host the deciding game on Tuesday night.

Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews scored for Toronto in a series in which neither team has managed back-to-back victories, and each has won twice on the road. Frederik Andersen finished with 37 saves.

The Maple Leafs, who lost to the Bruins in seven games in both 2013 and last spring, have not advanced to the second round of the playoffs since 2004.

The winner of this series will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets, who got the Eastern Conference’s last wild card and then swept a Tampa Bay Lightning team that tied an NHL record with 62 victories in the regular season.

Toronto, which took a 3-2 lead in the series thanks to a patient, stifling defensive performance Friday at Boston, is Canada’s last hope of ending the country’s 26-year Stanley Cup drought. The Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets were eliminated in the first round.

Trailing 3-1 after two periods, the Maple Leafs pulled within one when Matthews scored his fifth goal in the last four games. He took a pass from Jake Gardiner and rifled a shot past Rask to the far side at 4:15 of the third.

Kasperi Kapanen cut in off a rush seven minutes into the third, but Rask closed the door on the speedy winger to preserve Boston’s lead.

Tempers then flared midway through the period when DeBrusk and Rielly crashed into the end boards, with the Toronto defenseman giving the Boston forward an extra cross-check. Shortly thereafter, Andersen robbed DeBrusk with a glove save.

Rielly nearly set up Matthews for another terrific chance, only to see the pass hop of the star center’s stick as Toronto turned up the pressure.

Andersen bailed out Rielly after a brutal turnover with less than four minutes to go, robbing Pastrnak of a chance, but Marchand scored into an empty net with 1:54 left.

Toronto opened the scoring at 9:42 of the opening period on Rielly’s first goal of the playoffs. Having hit the post on an early power play, the defenseman took a pass from William Nylander and fired a one-timer short-side along the ice after the Bruins failed to clear the defensive zone.

Boston tied it on a man advantage 1:41 later when Marchand scored his third goal of the series on a shot off a faceoff that hit Leafs defenseman Ron Hainsey and beat Andersen between the legs.

The Bruins’ power play, which was held in check in Game 5 but was 5 for 14 going into the game, struck again with 2:58 left in the period. Krug got a rebound of Pastrnak’s shot and fired a shot upstairs for his first goal of the postseason.

Andersen did well to keep it a one-goal deficit late in the first by making outstanding saves on both Patrice Bergeron and Matt Grzelcyk.

Andersen could do nothing on Boston’s slick goal that made it 3-1. DeBrusk left the puck for David Krejci on a 2-on-2 rush before getting inside position on Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson and making a diving redirection on the return feed at 7:57.

The goal was the first of the playoffs for DeBrusk, who had six goals last spring – with five coming against Toronto, including two in Game 7.

The Leafs started to push back with a couple chances for John Tavares, but couldn’t find a way past Rask.

