SCARBOROUGH

Kiwanis will sponsor Kids Fishing Derby

Scarborough Kiwanis will sponsor its 33rd annual Kids Fishing Derby from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 275 Pine Point Road.

Admission is free to ages 4-15 and adults pay $3, with donations to benefit the Scarborough Food Pantry. Trophies will be awarded for largest fish in each age category, plus two drawings to win bicycles.

The club meets every Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Egg & I, 183 Route 1.

For more details, call club secretary Joyce Leary Clark at 329-8488 or email [email protected]

Successful Aging Expo scheduled Tuesday

Older Mainers and their family and friends can learn about everything from cruise planning to physical therapy tips at the annual Successful Aging Expo, to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 150 Black Point Road.

The expo is free, with plenty of free parking. Dan Buck of Daniel Buck Antiques & Appraisals (and former “Antiques Roadshow” appraiser) will appraise antiques. Southern Maine Agency on Aging will host a balance testing room. Northeast Hearing & Speech will offer hearing tests. There will be free coffee all day and free refreshments from 12:30 to 2 p.m., with 40-plus exhibitors sharing expert information.

Speakers Gallery Room A will include:

10 to 11 a.m. – “Rolling on the River;: Tips and Tricks to Riverboat Cruising” with Thomas Wilson from Cruise Planners.

11 to noon – “Don’t Wait for a Crisis: Create a Plan for Aging” with Caitlin Marsanskis, executive director of Atria Scarborough.

Noon – “Human Trafficking: What Is It and Why Should Mainers Care?” with Maj. Annette Locke, The Salvation Army, plus a free lunch during this talk.

1 to 2 p.m. – “Go Mobile!” with Debra Bare-Rogers, Disability Rights Maine.

Speakers Gallery Room B will include:

10 to 11 a.m. – “Jog Your Memory,” with the staff from the Maine Strong Balance Center, to learn about the anti-aging effects of exercise on the brain.

11-12 – “I’d Rather Have a Root Canal Than Deal With My Will,” with Amy Anderson, The Salvation Army.

Noon to 1 p.m. – “Medicare 101,” with experts from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

1-2 p.m. – “Tips to Help You Stay Independent at Any Age,” with Northern Lights Home Care.

For more details, contact Deborah McLean at [email protected] or 232-7847.

BIDDEFORD

Community concert to be held Sunday

The annual Good Shepherd Parish Community Concert will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph’s Church, 178 Elm St.

The 90-minute concert will be organized by church music director Helene Fortier and all the pieces will be performed by local musicians. There is no charge for the concert, but donations will be accepted to benefit St. James School scholarships and other local charitable efforts.

A free one-hour reception organized by the Daughters of Isabella will follow, with local businesses providing food, along with a free four-item raffle. This event is sponsored by the St. Joseph Council, Knights of Columbus.

For more details, call Dan Bedard at 229-4650 or email [email protected]

FREEPORT

Play focuses on U.S. women in Vietnam

Freeport High School’s premiere spring play will focus on American women who served in Vietnam. “A Piece of My Heart,” by Shirley Lauro, is a dramatic piece that tracks the lives of six women during and after the war. A musician, a Navy nurse, an Army intelligence officer, two Army nurses and a member of the Red Cross show what it was like to be in the middle of the action and what it was like after they came home.

The play depicts acts of war, mature language and situations not recommended for children under age 13.

Under the direction of FHS educator Natalie Safley, performances will be offered at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday at the Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St.

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. To purchase online, go to http://our.show/fhsspringplay.

For more information, contact Natalie Safley [email protected]

KENNEBUNK

Library to present new photo exhibit

The public is invited to view the Kennebunk Free Library’s newest exhibit, “The Wonder and Beauty of the Kennebunks,” featuring the photographs of Claire Unsinn, during the month of May at 112 Main St.

The display can be seen during the regular library hours of 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 12:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

An artist’s reception is planned from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 15 and the public is invited to attend.

Farmers market opens for season Saturday

The Kennebunk Farmers Market opens for the 2019 season Saturday. Located behind Garden Street Bowl on Main Street, the market is open to the public (rain or shine) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through Nov. 23.

In addition to the market’s staples of fresh produce, flowers, baked goods, pasta, juices, meats and natural personal care products, new vendors will offer goat milk products, chicken and eggs, fruit wines and seafood.

There’s also live music on many market days, along with community information booths, including a new health-and-wellness booth this season offering simple screenings.

For more details, go to kennebunkfarmersmarket.org.

ROCKLAND

Holocaust Remembrance Day Service set for Thursday

A Holocaust Remembrance Day Service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Adas Yoshuron Synagogue, 50 Willow St.

The service will be conducted by members of the Adas Yoshuron Synagogue, who will share a variety of readings and prayers. There will also be selected musical pieces presented by the synagogue choir, directed by Dr. Dana Goldsmith. Following the service, all are invited to a dessert reception.

Community members are welcome to attend.

For more details, call 594-4523.

ROCKPORT

Calf Unveiling Day scheduled for Saturday

Aldermere Farm, at 20 Russell Ave., will open its barnyard to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for Calf Unveiling Day, a tradition that began 16 years ago.

During this event, visitors may enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of the farm to greet the spring Belted Galloway calves and see Aldermere’s 4-H club in action.

This year, the farm will also celebrate its 20th anniversary as a preserve of Maine Coast Heritage Trust, a statewide land conservation organization.

Local farms, agricultural programs, food vendors and nonprofits will be on-site with their animals, goods, local fare and information. The Rusty Hinges will perform live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more details about this free family-friendly event, call 236-2739 or go to www.aldermere.org.

FARMINGTON

UMaine campus hosts Fiddlehead Festival

The Maine Fiddlehead Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the UMaine Farmington campus at 224 Main St.

Celebrate local food and the role of fermentation in preserving and enhancing food and drink at this annual festival that also features live music in the outdoor amphitheater, live farm animals, a farmers market, demonstration talks, food trucks, cooking demos, children’s activities, a fiddlehead identification and handling workshop and more.

The site is located off High Street, between the UMF Student Center and Roberts Learning Center. The event is free and open to the public.

BRUNSWICK

Midcoast Youth Theater presenting musical premiere

Midcoast Youth Theater will present Maine’s premiere of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical,” with shows at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Crooker Theater, Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road.

The production is based on a book by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. It includes a cast of over 100 actors, ranging in age from 4 to 60-plus. The show is directed by Tammy Holmes with music director Courtney Babbidge and choreographer Jake Boyce.

Tickets are available in advance online and at the door (subject to availability) for $15 for adults, $13 for seniors/students and $5 for children under 5.

For tickets, visit www.midcoastyouththeater.org. Group discounts also are available.

NEW GLOUCESTER

History barn will reopen on Saturday

The spring reopening of the New Gloucester History Barn will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 383 Intervale Road/Route 231.

Historic New Gloucester neighborhoods will be featured along with the permanent exhibits of historic horse-drawn vehicles and mill hardware.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

DAMARISCOTTA

Library will host free talk Tuesday

Dean Rock of Cumberland will head a free talk at 10 a.m. Tuesday detailing his work to create 3-D printed prosthetics for people in need.

The talk is part of the library’s Chats With Champions program held at Skidompha Library’s Porter Meeting Hall, 184 Main St.

For more details, call the library at 563-5513.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Lawyers and Libraries event set for Thursday

Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center will host a Lawyers and Libraries event at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 3209 Carrabassett Drive, No. 3.

Join local attorney Steve Arner of Western Maine Law LLC and Chief Mark Lopez of the Carrabassett Valley Police Department for a joint program.

Arner will give a presentation on interacting with the police and basic law regarding reasonable suspicion, probable cause, and police stops and searches.

Lopez will provide an overview of the current state of marijuana laws and enforcement in the community. Both Arner and Lopez will be available to answer questions after the program.

For additional details, go to https://lawyersinlibraries.org.

YORK

Celebrate flower stories with musical performance

Celebrate flowers and the stories that have been told about them through the ages with a special musical performance at 3 p.m. Sunday at York Public Library, 15 Long Sands Road.

“Flower Legends and Songs of the May” is for family audiences ages 5 and up.

Master storyteller Diane Edgecomb brings to life the legends that surround favorite garden flowers, revealing the deep meaning cultures around the world have found there.

For more information, call 363-2818 or visit the library’s website at www.york.lib.me.us.

CUMBERLAND CENTER

Kentucky Derby party to be held Saturday

Rachel’s on the Green, at the Val Halla golf course, will host a Riding to the Top Kentucky Derby Party at 4 p.m. Saturday at 60 Val Halla Road.

The event will feature light snacks, special drink offers, contests and a silent auction. Wear your favorite chapeau and enter the “Best Hat” contest! Proceeds will benefit the programs at Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at https://derby4rtt.eventbrite.com.

