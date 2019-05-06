Deering High School Annual Luncheon for the Classes of the 1950s, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26 at the Fireside Inn on Riverside Street, Portland. Reservations must be made by June 12. For more details, call Cynthia Snow Simpson at 854-0042 or Jan Hall Jaworski at 797-0560.

Portland High School Class of 1969 50th reunion, Aug. 3 at the Elk’s Lodge, 1945 Congress St., Portland. The class is currently planning a number of events to include: social hour, dinner, dance, also sunset cruise and golfing if there is enough interest.They also are upgrading the class member contact list. Those whose addresses have changed since the past reunion, should forward their email address or mailing address to Suzanne Winch Meserve at [email protected] or call 775-3681.

South Portland High School Class of 1969 50th Reunion, 5 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Doubletree Hotel, 303 Maine Mall Road, South Portland. For ticket information and other events, go to [email protected].

The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division to notify them of our planned 98th annual National Reunion, to be held Sept. 18-22 in Tucson, Arizona. Contact is Bob Haynes at [email protected] or call 224-225-1202.

