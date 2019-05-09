Nick Thompson pitched a two-hitter Thursday as Scarborough continued its surprisingly strong start in baseball with a 4-0 victory over Cheverus at MacDonald Field.

The Red Storm scored three unearned runs and improved their record to 6-1.

“We beat a pretty good team,” said Scarborough Coach Mike D’Andrea. “We have a lot of respect for Cheverus. We came out, put the ball in play, competed and made some plays.”

Neither Thompson nor Jack Mullen of the Stags allowed a baserunner through the first two innings or a run through the first three.

The Red Storm then scored in the fourth.

Designated hitter Peter O’Brien led off with a double to left. He was sacrificed to third, but Mullen appeared poised to get out of the inning by getting Nic Frink to pop out. But with Jack Clark at the plate facing a two-strike count, Mullen threw a wild pitch and O’Brien scored for a 1-0 lead.

Cheverus finally got to Thompson in the bottom half of the inning, but a baserunning blunder short-circuited a rally.

Luke Knowles singled leading off, but after Thompson struck out Justin Ray and balked Knowles to second, Knowles was picked off by Frink. That loomed large when Nathaniel Lapoint doubled, only to be stranded when Thompson struck out John Welch.

Scarborough added to the lead in the fifth. Wyatt Plummer singled with one out, took second when Zach Alofs was hit by a pitch and, with two outs, Plummer made it 2-0 when Stags third baseman Chris Cimino mishandled a ball hit by Nolan Lamontagne.

With Thompson cruising along on the mound, the Red Storm added two unearned runs in the seventh when Plummer, who reached on an error, scored on Lamontagne’s infield single and T.J. Liponis stole home.

Ray reached on an error leading off the bottom of the seventh, but Thompson got Lapoint to ground into a forceout, then induced a pitcher-to-shortstop-to-first double play by Hayden O’Donnell to end it.

“I think we’ve always had the talent, we’re just a lot more tight-knit this year, and we have a lot of young players and they’ve been doing great,” said Thompson, who struck out nine with no walks. “I felt great coming in knowing I could use my curveball effectively. I was able to throw all my pitches for strikes.”

Mullen was the hard-luck loser for Cheverus (5-3). He allowed one earned run on four hits, walking one and striking out six.

“We had to play a perfect game today, which we didn’t do,” said Stags Coach Mac McKew. “If we played better defensively it would have probably been a 1-0 game, but tip your hat to Nick Thompson.”

Share

< Previous

Next >