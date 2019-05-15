Joan Benoit Samuelson has received many honors, including enshrinement in the Maine Sports Hall of Fame, the International Women’s Sports Foundation Hall of Fame and the National Track Hall of Fame.

Tonight, the 1984 Olympic women’s marathon champion, will receive another. Her likeness will appear on a bobblehead doll to be given to the first 1,000 fans entering Portland’s Hadlock Field.

Sameulson, who turns 62 on Thursday, will throw out the first pitch before the Portland Sea Dogs game versus Hartford.

“I am truly honored that the Sea Dogs have commissioned this bobblehead,” Samuelson said in a press release from the team. “The Sea Dogs are a wonderful organization that has always had a strong focus on the kids and families within our community.”

While the Sea Dogs often have bobblehead promotions involving former players such as Dustin Pedroia and Mookie Betts, they have featured non-baseball players for bobblehead giveaways. Last year, NESN Red Sox announcer Tom Caron had his own bobblehead day at Hadlock. A year before that, Sea Dogs fans received bobbleheads of pioneering U.S. Sen. Margaret Chase Smith of Maine.

