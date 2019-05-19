Maine Moves, a year-old dance program designed to provide Maine-based dance and performance artists professional performing opportunities, returns June 1 with Maine Moves III at the Portland Ballet Studio Theater. A panel of local dance leaders selected the artists, who receive a stipend, a recording of their work and photographs to help promote their careers.

Aretha Aoki and Vanessa Anspaugh will perform an original work called “Fresh Horses” with sound score by Ryan Macdonald. Jennifer Dignan’s “And On” is a solo set to an instrumental piece by the band Parts & Labor. “5 Beginnings and an Ending,” choreographed by Julie Fox, explores exactly what the title implies – five seeds of dances yet to be realized strung together as a montage. In “Navigating the Boarders of Silence,” Adanna Kai Jones explores the secrets around Afro-Caribbean gender relations.

Michelle Mola’s “Twenty Twenty” focuses on moments of extreme expansiveness, deep contraction and a sense of well-being found somewhere in the middle. High school seniors Gwen Freeman, Dana Kouba and Maya Melton created “See You Again” about the relationships they have with each other and how their choices impact their lives.

Maine Moves III, 8 p.m. June 1, Portland Ballet Studio Theater, 517 Forest Ave., Portland; $10; mainemoves3.eventbrite.com

