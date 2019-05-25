HOUSTON — Carlos Correa hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give the Houston Astros a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

After Boston tied it on Christian Vazquez’s two-run single in the top of the inning, Aledmys Diaz led off the bottom with a double to left off Matt Barnes (2-1). Following walks to Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley, Correa hit a blooper down the right-field line over a five-man infield.

After Roberto Osuna (3-0) loaded the bases on three pitches in the top of the ninth, Vazquez singled over the third-base bag. Osuna recovered to strike out Steve Pearce and get Andrew Benintendi on a popup before a Mitch Moreland groundout ended the inning. The blown save ended a streak of 28 straight converted saves for Osuna.

Josh Reddick and Tyler White hit RBI singles in the sixth for Houston. Benintendi cut the lead to 2-1 with RBI single in the seventh, but the Astros answered with Yuli Gurriel’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

Brad Peacock yielded four hits and struck out eight in six scoreless innings.

David Price lasted three batters and 15 pitches before leaving with two out in the first because of flu-like symptoms. Relievers Colten Brewer and Travis Lakins kept the game scoreless until the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Infielder Brock Holt (shoulder) was scheduled to arrive in Houston prior to the game and could be activated from the injured list as early as Sunday. … Second baseman Dustin Pedroia (knee) did not play Saturday for the Portland Sea Dogs and will not play Sunday, Manager Alex Cora said, adding that the Red Sox would check him out Monday. “It’s another red flag, Cora said. “He didn’t feel right yesterday. He’s not going to push it. He’s not going to make it worse,” Cora said. … Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) threw a bullpen session Saturday that Cora characterized as “really good”.

Astros: Outfielder George Springer was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a left hamstring strain. Manager AJ Hinch said he expected Springer will be out longer than the 10 days, but no timetable was given. The Astros recalled outfielder Derek Fisher from Triple-A Round Rock to take Springer’s spot on the roster. … Second baseman Jose Altuve (hamstring) will start a rehabilitation assignment with Round Rock on Sunday. … Catcher Max Stassi left in the fifth inning because of left knee discomfort.

