Ann Craven, “Birds We Know,” June 29 to Oct. 13, Center for Maine Contemporary Art, Rockland

Craven has been painting images of the moon, portraits of birds and bright flowers for decades, and doing so in Maine for going on 30 years. Her summer show at CMCA will be her first major exhibition in Maine. “She has come up every year since the 1990s, and there hasn’t been a venue that has reached out,” said CMCA executive director Suzette McAvoy. “She has kept a low profile, like so many artists who come up. This is where the work comes from but not necessarily where it gets shown. But with the new CMCA, she saw a venue where she thought she could see her work in.”

DeWitt Hardy, “Master of Watercolors,” June 7 to Oct. 5, Bates College Museum of Art, Lewiston

This exhibition covers 50 years of paintings from DeWitt Hardy, who died in 2017. Hardy specialized in what Bates calls the “harsh but often beautiful realities” of the southern coast of Maine. Hardy observed the extraordinary in everyday settings, ranging from landscapes to portraits. As its title implies, “Master of Watercolors” emphasizes Hardy’s command of the medium. The exhibition includes more than 60 loans from museum and private collectors.

Harold Garde, “When There Was Another Me,” through Aug. 31, University of Maine Museum of Art, Bangor

This exhibition includes three dozen works from across the long career of Harold Garde, an abstract expressionist painter and innovator, who is 95 and still active and living part time in Maine. This exhibition focuses on figures and portraits characterized as “complex, challenging, and unharnessed.”

