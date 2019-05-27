Air Force Airman Benjamin E. Dorsey graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

He completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate degree in applied science through the Community College of the Air Force.

A 2015 graduate of Chugiak High School in Chugiak, Alaska, Dorsey is the son of Shellie and Benjamin Dorsey of Bossier City, Louisiana, and the brother of Kallie Dorsey of Portland.

