ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Marwin Gonzalez and Byron Buxton both homered and drove in two runs Saturday as the Minnesota Twins kept scoring, beating the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-2.

Minnesota, which owns the best record in the majors at 39-18, has scored at least three runs in 25 straight games, setting a single-season franchise record.

The Twins, who lead the majors with 108 homers, failed to go deep while splitting the first two games of the series at Tropicana Field.

Kyle Gibson (6-2) allowed one unearned run and six hits over five innings for Minnesota.

Minnesota went up 2-1 on consecutive RBI doubles by Jorge Polanco and Gonzalez in the third off Yonny Chirinos (6-2).

INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 2: Carlos Santana and Leonys Martin homered, and visiting Cleveland ended Chicago’s five-game streak.

The Indians climbed back to .500 and prevented the White Sox from reaching .500 for the first time since April 5.

Chicago loaded the bases with no outs in the third inning on a single by Tim Anderson, and walks to Yolmer Sanchez and Charlie Tilson. Leury Garcia hit a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead, but pitcher Jefry Rodriguez escaped further damage when he caught Sanchez off second on a pickoff.

RANGERS 6, ROYALS 2: Joey Gallo hit a tie-breaking home run for the second straight game before leaving in the fifth inning due to injury as Texas won at Arlington, Texas.

Gallo was removed because of tightness in his left oblique while batting. He initially felt the injury while in the outfield and then on a check swing during a plate appearance. He will undergo treatment and further evaluation.

Lance Lynn (7-4) allowed both runs. He yielded six hits and a hit batter, striking out seven for his fifth straight quality start.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 5, REDS 2: Gerardo Parra hit a three-run homer that ended Tanner Roark’s streak of keeping the ball in the park and Matt Adams added a solo shot, leading Washington at Cincinnati.

Washington has won nine of its last 10 at Great American Ball Park. Overall the Nationals are 17-5 against the Reds since 2016.

The Nationals faced Roark (4-4) for the first time since trading him to the Reds in the offseason. Parra’s homer in the second inning ended Roark’s string of 35 1/3 innings without allowing a homer, the second-longest of his career.

INTERLEAGUE

GIANTS 8, ORIOLES 2: Brandon Belt drove in four runs, Buster Posey homered and San Francisco breezed at Baltimore.

San Francisco built a 7-1 lead in the fifth inning and cruised to its second win in 10 games. The Giants came in ranked last in the NL with a .221 batting average and scored as many as seven runs only once in their previous 19 games.

Mike Yastrzemski scored twice and had an RBI for the Giants, who made it easy for rookie right-hander Shaun Anderson to earn his first major league victory.

BRAVES 10, TIGERS 5: Mike Soroka won his sixth straight decision, Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley each hit a two-run homer, and Atlanta won at home to snap a three-game skid.

Soroka (6-1) allowed season highs of three runs and seven hits, and striking out five in 6 2/3 innings. He began the game with a 1.07 ERA that, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, was the third-best since 1913 by a pitcher 21 or younger in his first eight starts.

Soroka’s baserunning helped stir the Braves’ offense as Atlanta rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the two-run fifth. After Ozzie Albies singled, Soroka sped up his run to the bag on a bunt attempt when pitcher Daniel Norris threw errantly to first. Though he was initially called out, Soroka was ruled safe on Atlanta’s successful challenge.

NOTES

BATTERS HIT 1,135 home runs in May, topping the previous mark of 1,119 in August 2017, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Toronto rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit No. 1,120 for the month Friday night.

The top five home run months have been in the last three years. June 2017 is third at 1,101, followed by May 2000 (1,069) and May 2017 (1,060).

CUBS: Shortstop Javier Baez was scratched from the game against St. Louis because of a bruised right heel, a problem he first sustained May 19 and reaggravated later.

“For him to say something, it had to be pretty sore,” Manager Joe Maddon said. “I was just ready to come out on the field, and he came and talked to me. So it’s definitely a day-by-day situation.”

