FALMOUTH/PORTLAND

Festival to celebrate music of Bach at 3 venues

The Bach Virtuosi Festival, celebrating the music of composer Johann Sebastian Bach, continues this week featuring four concerts at three different venues.

Concerts will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Sunday at St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St. in Portland, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Synagogue Etz Chaim, 267 Congress St. in Portland. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door.

One benefit concert also will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road. Admission to this concert is by donation of canned goods and/or money at the door, with proceeds to directly benefit the Food Pantry of Falmouth.

For tickets or more details, go to www.BachVirtuosiFestival.org.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Organist will kick off summer concert series

First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport will kick off the first performance in its summer concert series at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 141 North St.

The program will feature organist Kevin Birch of Bangor, who will play the church’s newly restored 1854 E. & G. G. Hook organ.

The concert is free and donations are appreciated.

For more details, call the church office at 967-3897 or go to www.firstchurchkport.org.

SCARBOROUGH

Plant and book sale set for Saturday morning

A plant and book sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Scarborough Free Baptists Church, 55 Mussey Road.

The event will includes sales of pots, gardening items and puzzles.

Church will hold annual yard sale Saturday

Blue Point Congregational Church UCC will host its annual yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 236 Pine Point Road.

The sale will be held rain or shine and will include items such as furniture, household items, books and clothing. There also will be a bake sale table and luncheon items for sale, including hot dogs and hamburgers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Public library will host Armchair Traveler event

The Scarborough Public Library will host an Armchair Traveler event at 2 p.m. Sunday at 48 Gorham Road.

Dr. Kristine Hoyt will return to the library for her third Armchair Traveler presentation. Attendees will take a pictorial journey to Nepal to experience the outward beauty of the land and the inward beauty of its people. Through Hoyt’s photography, guests will navigate roads in Kathmandu and discover the peace of climbing to the base of the tallest mountain in the world.

This event is free and open to the public. No preregistration required. Visit the website at www.scarboroughlibrary.org for more details.

UNION

Running of Black Flies 5K will benefit library

The Running of the Black Flies 5K race begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at The Pour Farm Brewery, with all proceeds to benefit Vose Public Library.

This is a chip-timed race that is open to walkers. Registration fee is $30 and includes a free post-race pint of beer at the brewery (or nonalcoholic drink for runners under 21). Runners will be greeted by live music and a food truck at the finish line.

For more details or to sign up, go to www.thepourfarm.com/5k-race.

SEARSPORT

Maine Ocean School hosting open house Thursday

Maine Ocean School, a tuition-free public magnet high school with an ocean-themed curriculum, will host an open house from 7:45 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday for interested grade 9-11 students.

Prospective students will be welcomed by current staff, teachers and students, attend morning classes and have a chance to ask questions and go to lunch with current students.

To sign up, email assistant director Rebecca Neville at [email protected]

SACO

Library offering events for children of all ages

The Dyer Library and Saco Museum will host the following events this week at 371 Main St.:

Tuesday programs will include Laughing With Lois Preschool Story Time from 10 to 11 a.m. for ages 3 to 5; LEGO Club from 3 to 4 p.m. for children of all ages to come create and build. LEGO blocks are provided. Children aged 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

A Wednesday Lounge will be open from 2 to 3:30 p.m. offering a safe and fun space for tweens and teens to come and do homework, socialize and/or participate in various group activities.

A Romp & Rhyme Story Time will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, offering toddlers and walkers a time to explore finger plays, songs, movement and stories with social time for parents and playtime for children afterward. And an adult Knitting and Crafting Group will meet from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays to work on individual or group needlecraft projects.

Little Wigglers, will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays providing a space for prewalkers to come bounce, sing songs, and hear stories in the Deering Room, with social and playtime afterward.

BIDDEFORD

Historian will give talk about St. Andre’s Home

Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center will host the talk “St. Andre’s Home: A History,” with Dr. Michael Guignard from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the basement of St. Joseph’s Church, 178 Elm St.

Guignard, who grew up in Biddeford and has written extensively on Biddeford’s Franco-American history, will share his personal interest in the culture, history and significant contributions of St. Andre’s Home for Unwed Mothers and the Good Shepherd Sisters to the community. A discussion will follow the presentation.

For more details, go to www.biddefordculturalandheritagecenter.org.

BATH

Museum offering weekly trips aboard 1906 schooner

The Maine Maritime Museum will offer weekly sailing trips aboard the historic 1906 schooner Mary E this summer.

The last surviving schooner built on the Kennebec River, Mary E was purchased and restored by the museum, and relaunched in 2018.

The 2.5-hour cruises will take passengers past Doubling Point Light, the Kennebec Range Lights and the site of the Thomas E. Hagan shipyard where Mary E was built,

The cruises are intended to provide a unique view of Navy vessels under construction at BIW. Passengers can help the crew set and trim sails or sit back and enjoy the scenery as the crew shares tales from Mary E’s colorful history.

The sails will be offered Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 4 p.m., now through Sept. 28. And a number of special off-site sailing trips will be offered, including sailing in the Portland Schoonerfest Regatta (June 21-23), the Casco Bay Gaffers Race (June 24) and the Boothbay Windjammer Days Parade of Sail (June 26).

Tickets are available online at MaineMaritimeMuseum.org, by calling 443-1316 or in person at the museum admission desk, 243 Washington St.

KENNEBUNK

Woodcarving show on display for final week

This is the final week to view “Between Bigger Things,” an exhibition of the works of woodcarver John Bryan that is now on display in the Bauman Family Gallery at the Brick Store Museum at 117 Main St.

For more details, go to www.brickstoremuseum.org.

WINDHAM

Firefighters to serve as waiters for charity

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar has partnered with the Windham Fire Department to host a Tip-A-Firefighter event from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 1 Amato Drive to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Local firefighters will serve as celebrity waiters at Applebee’s, with all of their tips to be donated directly to the MDA.

PORTLAND

Water district will have presentation, facility tour

The Portland Water District will celebrate Clean Water Week with two free events that are open to the public at the East End Wastewater Treatment facility, 500 Marginal Way.

A “Casco Bay and Nutrients” presentation will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, headed by the Casco Bay Estuary Partnership. The talk will share about identified nutrient pollution in Casco Bay, its adverse effects on the area and ongoing efforts and recommendations for restoring water quality.

Then at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, there will be a tour of the facility. Attendees are invited to come and explore the treatment plant, including the most recent $12 million project to upgrade the aeration system and protect Casco Bay.

Register online by Sunday at pwd.org or call 774-5961, ext. 3144.

Space is limited.

WATERBORO

Museum open for season on Saturday mornings

The Taylor/Frey/Leavitt House Museum has opened for the season at 6 Old Alfred Road, at the intersection with Sokokis Trail.

The 1850 home, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, is located on the museum campus that includes the 1817 Deering Schoolhouse and the 19th-century blacksmith shop where Sam Smith is at work. The barn and ell of the house contain antique cobbler, optician and barber shops.

The property will be open from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday through Sept. 21. Admission is free, with donations appreciated.

For more details, call Jim Carll at 247-5878.

SOUTH WATERBORO

Historical society presenting slide show about town

The Waterborough Historical Society will present a historical slide show, featuring past and present comparison images of the town, at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Grange Hall, at 31 West Road.

Historical commentary will be provided by by Jim Carl with audience participation invited. All are welcome to attend and refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 247-5878.

FALMOUTH

Connected Catholics to have social hour, potluck

The Connected Catholics of Maine Portland Chapter will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Holy Martyrs Parish Hall, 266 Foreside Road, Route 88.

The event will include a social hour and potluck luncheon, followed by a short business meeting and a program by Mary Dexter and Pat La Clair on “A Pilgrimage to Fatima and Lourdes.”

