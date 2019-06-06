Summer Sunset on The Point

4 p.m. to sunset Thursday. Thompson’s Point, Portland, free. On Facebook.

When there’s not a concert happening you can come hang out for free on a primo piece of real estate at Thompson’s Point all summer long on Thursdays. Summer Sunsets on The Point is a way to chillax with friends and family in a gorgeous spot where you’ll find food trucks, lawn games, kids activities and of course a glorious view of the sunset over the water.

Square Hop

6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Downtown Portland, free. On Facebook.

Put an extra skip in your First Friday step by participating in Square Hop, presented by Portland Downtown and First Friday Art Walk. Square Hop features outdoor music and performances in four downtown parks and you can roam around at will to each one. Fresnel Theater will be in Post Office Park, Maine Marimba Ensemble will be in Monument Square, Sea Level & The Memorial Skylight will be in Congress Square Park and Palaver Strings will be in Longfellow Square. Huey Lewis said it best: It’s hip to be square!

Walk the Working Waterfront

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Portland waterfront locations on Commercial Street, free. walktheworkingwaterfront.com

The New England Ocean Cluster invites you for a behind-the-scenes, self-guided tour of Portland’s piers. Along the way, you’ll meet lobstermen and fishermen, tour active work boats and sample the freshest seafood possible. Activities include a tour of Portland’s fire boat and the U.S. Coast Guard vessel, up-close-and-personal crustacean visits at Luke’s Lobster & Ready Seafood, Portland harbor boat tours and more. The tour begins at Becky’s Diner and ends at the Maine State Pier and includes 12 wharves.

