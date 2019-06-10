Mid Coast Hospital

Nausicaä Blossom Murray, born May 27 to Devon Benjamin Murray and Abby Lynn Post of Brunswick.

Grant James Grotton, born May 28 to John and Essence Grotton of Augusta. Grandparents are Kathy Mansfield and Burt Mansfield of Whitefield and Jayne Riley of Augusta.

Shelby Reese Whitcomb, born May 28 to Dustin Carl Whitcomb and Katherine Lydia Whitcomb (Fraser) of Bath. Grandparents are Peggy Fraser of Lewiston, Brian Fraser of Waterville, Susan Whitcomb of Bowdoin and Thomas Whitcomb of Rome.

Myles David Clayton, born May 28 to Sean Michael Clayton and Elizabeth Mary Gilley of Brunswick. Grandparents are David Gilley and Mary Gilley of Harpswell and Kirk Clayton and Nancy Clayton of Brick, New Jersey. Great-grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. James Gilley of Jonestown, Pennsylvania, and Betty Thuss of Point Pleasant, New Jersey.

Ava Elaine Renee Wyman, born May 29 to Stuart Wyman and Hailey Main. Grandparents are Sara Main of Boothbay, Donna and Phil Main of Whitefield, Amy and Bruce Davis of South Thomaston, and Stuart (Shane) Wyman of Wiscasset. Great-grandparents are Stuart R.T. Wyman of Wiscasset, Tracy Grover and Phil and Annette Main, all of Boothbay.

Abigail Avery Jane Edwards, born May 30 to Thomas Jonathan Mizner and Maybelle Jayne Ann Edwards of Bowdoin. Grandparents are Shelby Edwards and Cory Edwards of Bowdoin and Robin Hartman and Kevin Mizner of Pittston. Great-grandparents are Bessy Arter of Moscow, Pennsylvania, Jane McLeary of Nokomis, Florida, and Frank Edwards of Orrington.

Andrew Joseph Allen Dionne, born May 30 to Matthew Conrad Dionne and Ashley Eleanor Gregg of Bath. Grandparents are Kenneth and Suzanne Gregg of Bath, Kevin Dionne of Madawaska, and Lori Guerrette of Gorham. Great-grandparents are Conrad and Nora Guerrette of Gorham.

Luella Clare Marsteller, born May 31 to Dan and Colette Marsteller of Topsham.

Jaxsen John Kowalczyk, born May 31 to Keith Kowalczyk and Amanda Cozad of Topsham. Grandparents are Suzette Cozad of Brunswick and Richard and Mary-Beth Kowalcyzk of Topsham. Great-grandparents are Herald and Judy Duke of Georgetown and John and Marilyn Houston of Topsham.

Luella Lavena Evans, born June 1 to Dallas Brooks and Clara Elizabeth (Brown) Evans of Georgetown. Grandparents are Bud and Sally Brown of Georgetown and Doug and Diana Evans of Bedford, Massachusetts. Great-grandparents are Irma and Dave Evans.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Quinn Amelia Kramlich, born May 30 to Brittney and William Kramlich of Auburn. Grandparents are Cathy and Doug White of Winthrop, Shelley and Matt Burnham of Monmouth and Deb and David Kramlich of Gray. Great-grandparents are Pat White of Winthrop, Connie and Ralph Burnham of Monmouth, Doreen McConnell of Gray, Noel Ordway of Casco and James Kramlich of Venice, Florida.

