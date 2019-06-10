MILITARY NOTES

Lt. j.g. Cyrus Wolfinger, a Cape Elizabeth native, is participating in a rigorous training process to become a U.S. naval aviator. He is a student pilot with the “Stingrays” of Training Squadron 35, based in Naval Air Station Corpus, Christi, Texas. The squadron flies the T-44C Pegasus aircraft.

“It’s an exciting job, there’s always something new to learn and there is a purpose behind what I’m doing, which is becoming a more proficient naval aviator,” said Wolfinger, who is learning how to fly multi-engine aircraft and work with the flight crew.

VT-35’s primary mission is to train future naval aviators to fly as well as instill leadership and officer values. Students enrolled in the program must complete four phases of flight training in order to graduate, including aviation pre-flight indoctrination, primary flight training, and advanced flight training. Those who successfully complete the program earn “Wings of Gold.”

Following graduation, pilots continue training to learn how to fly a specific aircraft, such as the Navy’s P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft or Marine Corps’ MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft. They are later assigned to a ship or land-based squadron.

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Wolfinger, whose grandfather flew for the civil air patrol training pilots in WWII.

“I know that he would be proud if he was still around seeing me become a naval aviator,” said Wolfinger. “I have a great sense of honor and pride serving my country and I am making my family proud by following in my grandfather’s footsteps.”

Cyrus is a 2011 graduate of Cape Elizabeth High School.

