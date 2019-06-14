OAKLAND, Calif. — Coach Steve Kerr still considers Golden State an ideal fit for Kevin Durant.

Whether Durant sees it that way going into free agency next month, Kerr isn’t about to guess. Especially now that Durant is headed for what could be a yearlong recovery from surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

“Well, the injury kind of throws everything for a loop, so I have no idea what Kevin’s going to do,” Kerr said Friday. “I know that we all want him back, and we think this is a great situation for him and vice versa. So hopefully we get him back and keep this thing going with the understanding that he’s a free agent, and we want what’s best for him, and he’s free to make any choice he wants. Hopefully he’s back, and we will all give him any advice, any counsel that he needs. And ultimately he’s going to make his own decision. He’s earned that.”

A day after losing Game 6 of the finals to the champion Toronto Raptors, Kerr and General Manager Bob Myers braced for an uncertain summer while still trying to cope with the heartbreak of seeing Durant go down in Game 5. Then Klay Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee during the third quarter of Thursday night’s 114-110 loss. Durant was injured in Game 5 on Monday night in Toronto, then underwent surgery Wednesday in New York.

“This year more than any other tested the fabric of our team,” Myers said.

Thompson’s knee surgery hasn’t been set. Kerr doesn’t expect to ever see two injuries this severe in consecutive finals games again.

“You’re talking about two career-altering injuries to two of your best players in back-to-back finals games. Unheard of,” Kerr said. “We’re in new territory now and you just have to keep moving forward.”

AUTHORITIES WILL push for a battery charge against Masai Ujiri, the Toronto team president, after he was accused of pushing and hitting a sheriff’s deputy in the face while trying to get onto the court after the title-clinching victory Thursday night.

Ujiri was denied access to the court by the deputy because he didn’t have a proper credential, an Alameda County sheriff’s spokesman said. “That’s when he tried to push past our deputy, and our deputy pushed him back, and there was another push that kind of moved up and struck our deputy in the face.”

Several bystanders intervened and Ujiri got onto the court without displaying any credentials, Kelly said.

Deputies later took witness statements and obtained video of the incident, he said.

“We’ll be submitting a report to the Alameda County district attorney for complaint of battery on an officer,” he said.

Warriors fan Greg Wiener said he was standing next to the deputy when the encounter occurred and did not see Ujiri strike him in the face.

“The thing about the cops saying the policeman asked for his credentials, that didn’t happen. There was no conversation at all,” Wiener said.

“This part about striking him in the face, yeah that didn’t happen,” he added.

