7:30 p.m. Friday. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $59 to $99. crossarenaportland.com

We may never really know what time it is, but we can tell you that the Chicago show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Chicago formed in 1967, and its stats are staggering: more than 21 top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums and 11 No. 1 singles. The lineup has changed through the years, but the sound is as magic as ever, with hits including “Saturday in the Park,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “25 or 6 to 4” and “Hard Habit to Break.”

Thank You Scientist

8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, all ages. portcitymusichall.com

In the mood for some New Jersey born progressive rock? Head to Port City Music Hall on Friday for Thank You Scientist. The band’s on the road in support of its hot-off-the-press third album, “Terraformer,” with 84 minutes of experimental rock, plenty of which you can expect to hear live. Boston’s Bent Knee and local rock act Five of the Eyes open the show.

Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones

8 p.m. Friday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $35, $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Dig, if you will, this picture: a purple-tinged evening of music that supports a good cause. Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones will hit you with the ultimate Prince tribute during a show that includes the “Purple Rain” album in its entirety, along with a wide range of hits from the Prince catalog. From every ticket, $10 will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. Be sure to act your age and not your shoe size and have a blast, whether you arrive in a rusty old Hyundai or a little red Corvette.

