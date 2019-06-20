Make Music Portland
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Downtown Portland locations, free. makemusicportland.org
It’s time for the seventh annual summer solstice festival that celebrates music all over Portland with more than 100 free performances and participatory music events. Make Music Portland is part of the Fête de la Musique, a festival of sound that is celebrated all over the globe on June 21. The Portland celebration includes a wide range of genres, and it’s kid-friendly.
Community Barbecue
11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street, $5, $3 kids 5 and under. brunswickdowntown.org
Brunswick Downtown Association invites you to chow down and hang out for a few hours on Saturday, all to pay tribute to first responders and recognize their service and dedication. The community barbecue features live music from Los Galactacos, face painting, tractor-train rides, a bounce house, fire trucks to explore and puppies and other furry friends to visit with from Midcoast Humane. As for food, you’ll fill up on hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies, watermelon and beverages.
‘The Outsiders’
Sundown Wednesday. Rooftop at Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, free. baysidebowl.com
What better place to view the 1983 Francis Ford Coppola classic coming-of-age film “The Outsiders” then, well, outside. Based on S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel, the film adaptation features an all-star cast that includes Matt Dillon as Dally, C. Thomas Howell as Ponyboy, Ralph Macchio as Johnny, Rob Lowe as Sodapop, Diane Lane as Cherry, Patrick Swayze as Darry, Emilio Estevez as Two-Bit and Tom Cruise as Steve. We’re not crying, you’re crying.
