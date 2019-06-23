NPR podcast host Linda Holmes will present her debut novel “Evvie Drake Starts Over,” as part of the Portland Public Library’s Spotlight Lecture Series, in conversation with Nora Flaherty, host and producer of MPR’s “All Things Considered.” The book tells the story of two unlikely comebacks for a widow and a seemingly washed up baseball player.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Way, Portland
HOW MUCH: Free
INFO: portlandlibrary.com; 871-1700
