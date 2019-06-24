Greater Portland

“Collect,” Maine College of Art summer sale, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 27-29, 522 Congress St., established and emerging artists.

Zoo Cain Paintings, Mayo Street Arts, Portland, local artist known for kaleidoscope abstracts and use of old license plates, to Aug. 15.

Ongoing

“Faces of the Camino,” Donald Verger Photography, Glickman Library, University of Southern Maine, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Oct. 15.

Thursday 6/27

The Barbara Morris Goodbody Collection, opening reception 6 – 8 p.m., The Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM’s Glickman Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, 90+ works, to Oct. 30.

Monday 7/1

Andrea Modica and Gary Briechle in Conversation, Bakery Photo Collective, 630 Forest Ave., Portland, conversation between two acclaimed photographers and Guggenheim fellows, by donation.

Film

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects, and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Galleries

Elizabeth Moss Galleries Opening Reception: Anne Ireland, “Walking Green” and “Sunlight on Sweet Clover” by John Knight, Route 1, Falmouth, to July 27.

“Works in Watercolor,” Randy Eckard, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, to June 29.

“Trees and Dancers,” by Wendy Newbold Patterson, Stonewall Gallery, Yarmouth History Center, 118 E. Elm St., to June 29.

Friday 7/5

“The Missing Half-Second,” curated by John Fireman, opening reception 5-8 p.m., Able Baker, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, to Sept. 1.

Pop-up Show, 5-8 p.m., Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, noon-5 p.m. July 6; nine artists will exhibit.

Ongoing

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

“Immersion,” Creative Portland, 84 Free St., 20 artists interpret the theme, to Oct. 25.

Museums

Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., “Letters to Sun: Land of Water,” by printmaker Edwige Charlot; “Innovative Techniques,” four bodies of work by Roland Salazar Rose; and photos by Stu Nedelman, to July 5.

“In the Vanguard: Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, 1950-1969,” Portland Museum of Art, explores how an experimental school in rural Maine transformed art, craft, and design in the 20th century, to Sept. 8.

Sunday 6/30

“Ladies and Gentlemen,” Skyline Farm Carriage Museum, 95 The Lane, N. Yarmouth, 1-4 p.m. Shows how horsedrawn vehicles were designed and built to match sizes, classes and genders. Free admission.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum, 58 Fore St., Portland, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, with trains on the hour, admission $6-$10, mainenarrowgauge.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday & and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday; free admission Friday nights 4-8 p.m., portlandmuseum.org.

Victoria Mansion, 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. daily, 109 Danforth St., $5-$16, victoriamansion.org/your-visit.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org/.

Music

Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew, 9 p.m., every Monday all summer, Portland House of Music, Temple Street, funk/soul, $5/door.

Thursday 6/27

Songwriters in the Round, featuring Jud Caswell, Lisa Redfern & Ted DeMille, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15/$18.

Saturday 6/29

“Cafe Barcelona,” an evening of music from Spain and Brazil, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Rd., S. Portland, by donation.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, free concerts, most all-ages, baysidebowl.com.

Blue, 650A Congress Street, Portland, live music Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Irish Music Sessions: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Theater

Friday 7/5

Various! variety show, 6 p.m., Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., improv jazz trio Apricot Afterthoughts, comedy, dance, theater, acoustic singer-songwriter John McNamara’s Flying Crowbar project, more, $10/free.

Midcoast

Auditions

“Camelot,” Chocolate Church, Washington Street, Bath, 5:30-7:30 p.m., July 1, 2, 3, singing and non-singing roles, chocolatechurcharts.org/20182019-events.

Exhibits

“Second Nature,” by Ed McCartan, Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. Paintings and mixed media inspired by the American chestnut tree, to July 31.

Film

Summer Film Festival, Patten Free Library, 10 Summer St., Bath. Free movies at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday nights all summer; for a complete schedule see www.patten.lib.me.us.

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure, and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Galleries

Ellen Golden and Duane Paluska, ICON Contemporary Art 2019, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, through July 6.

“Spring Arrivals,” Wiscasset Bay Gallery, 67 Main St., to July 5.

The Harlow Presents Tom Ferrero: “The Places in Between,” 100 Water St., Hallowell, on view to July 27.

Saturday 6/29

Maine Art Gallery, 15 Warren St., Wiscasset, reception 5-8 p.m. for Marjorie Arnett, Peter Bennett, Susan Bennet, Michele Caron, Stew Henderson, Jay Sawyer and Abby Shahn, through July 27.

Friday 7/5

“Sears Gallagher, William Thon and 20th Century Maine Art” opens at the Wiscasset Bay Gallery, 67 Main St., works from the estate of Sears Gallagher, including rendition of Monhegan Harbor, to Aug. 2.

Thursday 7/11

“Colors That Don’t Go Together (and other crimes),” by fiber artist Hector Jaeger, artist’s talk and reception 6, p.m., Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell. Thursday through Saturday, 11 to 5, or watch for the open flag, 833-6081, www.widgeoncove.com.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“Suspense: Key Moments in Midcentury Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., explores the vision of iconic artists of the ’50s and ’60s, to Aug. 18.

Saturday 6/29

“Art Purposes: Object Lessons for the Liberal Arts,” 5-6:30 p.m., opening reception and family activities, Bowdoin College Museum of Art. Free.

Ongoing

Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Rd., Boothbay, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily to Oct. 14, rail trips on the hour 11 a.m.-4 p.m., railwayvillage.org.

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum/. Free.

Music

Tuesday 7/2

Django Festival All Stars, Chocolate Church Arts Center, Washington Street, Bath. Hot jazz, $25/$28/$15, www.chocolatechurcharts.org, 442-8455.

Bowdoin International Music Festival, to Aug. 3, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, details and tickets at bowdoinfestival.org.

Music on the Mall Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m. Wednesdays to Aug. 28, Brunswick Town Mall, Green and Maine streets.

Harpswell Bandstand by the Sea, free summer concert series, Mitchell Field, Route 123. July 4: Spiros Exaras, July 11: Blue Hills Brass. Held at Harpswell Coastal Academy in case of rain; see harpswell.maine.gov.

Sunday 7/7

Bowdoin International Music Festival students, 2 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Rd., free.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions: 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater/Dance

“A Day At the Museum,” 7:30 p.m. June 28 & 29; 2 p.m. June 30, Resurgence Dance Company ballet, Chocolate Church Arts Center, Washington Street, Bath, $8-$16, in conjunction with art exhibit.

