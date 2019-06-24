Songwriters in the Round

7 p.m. Thursday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 at the door. stlawrencearts.org

There’s no music like local music, and here’s a chance to do some three-for-one shopping during a night of tunes on Munjoy Hill. Songwriters in the Round features the trio of singer-songwriters Lisa Redfern, Jud Caswell and Ted DeMille. They’ll play their original songs separately and together during an engaging night of roots and folk.

Rodrigo Amarante

8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 to $30, all ages. portcitymusichall.com

Named one of the best musicians in Brazilian history by Rolling Stone magazine, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rodrigo Amarante is a founding member of the wildly popular Los Hermanos and a member of Little Joy and Orquestra Imperial. Amarante released the solo album “Cavalo” in 2014, and his scintillating track “Tuyo,” the theme from the Netflix show “Narcos,” has amassed more than 77 million streams on Spotify. Cornelia Murr, a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, opens the show.

Shinedown

6:30 p.m. Saturday. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $29.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com

Florida rock band Shinedown is on the road in support of its latest album, “Attention Attention.” Five albums, dating to 2003, came before this one, and the band has hit the Billboard charts several times with songs like “Second Chance,” “Fly From the Inside,” “Save Me,” “Devour” and “Sound of Madness,” among several others.

The Side Project

9 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 at the door, 21-plus. portlandempire.com

One saxophone is great but four are even better, and that’s what you’ll hear during a midweek show from The Side Project. The sax quartet earned their stripes playing New York subways. Their debut album, “#ThisPartySax,” was released in 2015 and the followup is due out in July. Be sure to request their fabulous take on The Bee Gees’ “How Deep Is Your Love,” not to mention their dreamy version of Bjork’s “Joga” and their super fun rendition of the theme from “Ghostbusters.”

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: