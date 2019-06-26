Bath
Mon. 7/1 3 p.m. Municipal Facilities Committee CH
Tues. 7/2 6 p.m. Planning Board CH
Mon. 7/1 6 p.m. Community Forestry Committee 4 Sheridan Rd.
Wed. 7/3 6 p.m. City Council CH
Brunswick
Mon. 7/1 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Wed. 7/3 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 7/3 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee TH
Topsham
Tuesday 7/2 7 p.m. History Committee TH
