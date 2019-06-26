Bath

Mon.  7/1  3 p.m.  Municipal Facilities Committee  CH

Tues.  7/2  6 p.m. Planning Board  CH

Mon.  7/1  6 p.m.  Community Forestry Committee  4 Sheridan Rd.

Wed.  7/3  6 p.m.  City Council  CH

Brunswick

Mon.  7/1  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Wed.  7/3  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  7/3  7 p.m.  Marine Resource Committee  TH

Topsham

Tuesday 7/2  7 p.m.  History Committee  TH

