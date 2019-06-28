In celebration of the Fourth of July, towns across the Lakes Region will be serving community meals, organizing fairs and setting off fireworks. Here are some highlights of the events occurring in the region.

Bridgton

Bridgton will celebrate the Fourth with an Independence Day Celebration on July 3, complete with fireworks.

There will be a kid’s fun run at 4:30 p.m. behind Stevens Brook Elementary School, 14 Frances Bell Drive. The cost is $4 per person, and entrants can register that day or before on the Lightbox Registration website by searching “Bridgton Kids Fun Run.”

From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., there will be a spaghetti dinner fundraiser in Stevens Brook Elementary School Cafe to benefit Summer Rec Adventure Day Camp. The cost is $5 per person or $20 per family, with a four-person minimum.

The Bridgton Community Band will perform classic patriotic tunes at the School Gazebo at 7 p.m., and the evening will finish with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Naples

Naples will host a variety of events July 4.

The day will begin with a pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Singer Center, 18 Village Green Lane. The cost is $4 for children and $8 for adults.

There will be a craft fair and live music on the Village Green from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids’ games and crafts will be held at the town beach from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The parade, which is themed The Good Ole Days, will begin at 2 p.m. You do not need to register beforehand to participate. Just arrive at 1 p.m. at 1074 Roosevelt Trail to line up.

Fireworks over Long Lake will begin at dusk, with the best views from the Naples causeway. The rain date for the fireworks is July 5.

New Gloucester

The Historical Society will host its annual reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 4 at 9 a.m. to remind residents of the holiday’s origin and significance.

The event, which will be held at the History Barn at 383 Intervale Road, is free and open to the public.

