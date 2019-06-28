Student checking

out bugs in area

STANDISH — A Saint Joseph’s College student was awarded a research grant from NASA to study two invasive insects this summer in the Sebago Lake region.

Jared Burns of Freeport, a National Science Foundation-funded Science Scholar, was awarded a summer research grant through the Maine Space Grant Consortium to investigate the distribution of the Emerald Ash Borer and Hemlock Wooly Adelgid.

“I used to catch bugs in my backyard as a kid, and now I get to do it as an adult,” Burns said. “I couldn’t be happier.”

Burns is part of a NASA-funded research team. The project, titled “Monitoring Invasive Insects in southern Maine,” will set up pheromone traps and use biosurveillance of solitary hunting wasp nests to detect the presence or absence of the beetle. To detect the presence of the adelgid, they will visually inspect hemlock trees.

“The invasive insects in this study are specific to ash and hemlock trees, respectively, and can cause major destruction if not identified quickly,” Burns said.

Free holistic medicine

available for veterans

WINDHAM — On the second Monday of each month, a group of holistic practitioners will provide free services to all Lakes Region area veterans from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Services include therapeutic massage, reflexology, reiki, polarity and meditation practices. All veterans are welcome.

Prom Project enjoying

new Bridgton location

BRIDGTON — The Maine Event Prom Project, a nonprofit that provides formal wear to low-income Maine women, has found a new location after losing its home of three years above Beth’s Cafe.

The Prom Project is now located at 32 Portland St., across from Stevens Brook Elementary School and behind Squeaky Clean Laundromat.

The Prom Project moved in in April, and president of the group Lacy Snell called the new location “wonderful.”

“We were able to build dressing rooms in the space. It must be triple the size of our old location,” she said.

The owner of the space, Dave Diller, is allowing the prom project to occupy the space rent-free.

“We’re really pleased at the outcome,” Snell said. “We’ve really been able to support and help provide gowns to more girls. It’s amazing what we’ve done.”

Pawz 4 Fun promotes

responsible dog ownership

NEW GLOUCESTER — Agility Central of Maine will hold a Pawz 4 Fun event at Pineland Farms Equestrian Center Saturday, June 29, to promote responsible dog ownership.

The event will include live demonstrations of several dog sports, refreshments, raffles, vendors and rescue groups. There will be limited opportunity for those with well-behaved dogs to try certain sports following the demonstrations. Any member of the public who would like to bring their dog must register in advance on the Agility Central of Maine website: agilitycentralofmaine.com.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1545 Intervale Road and is free to the public.

Bridgton library

annual book sale

BRIDGTON — Friends of the Bridgton Public Library will hold their annual book sale in the courtyard of the library, 1 Church Street, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 6, with a rain date of July 20.

A large selection of used books will be available at bargain prices, including fiction and non-fiction, books for children of all ages, audio books and videos for children and adults. There will also be a bake sale inside the library. All proceeds will benefit the many programs that the library offers.

