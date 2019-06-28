One person was killed Friday afternoon after two motorcycles and a truck collided on Route 4 in Turner, Maine State Police said.
The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Upper Street and Route 4, police said. Route 4 was closed at the crash site, and motorists are being asked to detour on to side roads.
No details about the crash were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
-
Cops & Courts
Westbrook man pleads guilty to bank robberies
-
Sports
Friday’s major league roundup: Lynn pitches Rangers past Ray
-
Nation & World
White supremacist gets life in prison for killing at Charlottesville protest
-
Sports
Friday’s Sports Digest: Sea Dogs outfielder Jarren Duran invited to Futures Game
-
Politics
Democratic candidates target Biden over vulnerabilities on race exposed in debate