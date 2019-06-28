One person was killed Friday afternoon after two motorcycles and a truck collided on Route 4 in Turner, Maine State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Upper Street and Route 4, police said. Route 4 was closed at the crash site, and motorists are being asked to detour on to side roads.

No details about the crash were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

