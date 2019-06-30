A person with knowledge of the situation says that former Charlotte guard Kemba Walker has told the Boston Celtics he will sign a four-year, $141 million contract to join them.
The person also says that it’s likely that Walker will be part of a trade that would send Terry Rozier from Boston to Charlotte on a three-year, $58 million deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press Sunday because the moves have not been finalized.
Walker spent his first eight NBA seasons in Charlotte. He would become the Celtics’ replacement at the point guard spot for Kyrie Irving.
Rozier has spent all four seasons in Boston, averaging nine points and 2.9 assists per game last season. His best year came in 2017-18 when he averaged 11.3 points per game and shot 38 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Rozier has started only 30 games but is now set to be the No.1 point guard in Charlotte.
