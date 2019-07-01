Arrests

6/24 at 9:41 p.m. Nathan Peaselee, 29, of Loop Road, Phippsburg, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on High Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/27 at 12:32 p.m. Matthew Smith, 40, of Middle Street, was arrested by Officer Brett McIntire on Washington Street on a charge of violation of condition of release.

6/28 at 4:34 p.m. Ann Preble, 37, of Oak Road, Georgetown, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin in Arrowsic on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license in violation of a condition.

Summonses

6/28 Andrew Small, 43, of Middle Street, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Water Street on charges of operating after suspension and violation of condition of release.

Fire calls

6/24 at 9:52 a.m. Permitted burn on Harward Street.

6/24 at 11:19 a.m. Needle removal on Middle Street.

6/25 at 10:29 a.m. Mulch fire on State Road.

6/25 at 11:15 a.m. Rescue assist on Washington Street.

6/25 at 2:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Varney Mill Road.

6/25 at 8:38 p.m. Power lines down on State Road.

6/26 at 9:30 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Ledgeview Lane.

6/27 at 10:52 a.m. Fuel spill on Cottage Street.

6/28 at 11:30 p.m. Fire alarm in West Bath.

6/29 at 10:37 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Middle Street.

6/29 at 11:53 p.m. Fire alarm on Andrews Road.

6/29 at 3:23 a.m. Structure fire on Middle Street.

6/30 at 5:43 p.m. Rescue assist on Lincoln Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 39 calls from June 24-30.

Share

« Previous

filed under: