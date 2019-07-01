BIDDEFORD

Biddeford Mills Museum offers walking tours

Biddeford Mills Museum is offering two-hour walking tours of the historic mill spaces of the former Peppered Mills located along Main Street in the downtown area.

The tours will run from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday each week, except for this Thursday in observance of the July 4 holiday.

For reservations, call the Heart of Biddeford at 284-8520 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reservations should be made before 2 p.m. on the day before the tour.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 65+, and $10 for students under 18; cash and checks only. Tour participants should meet in front of Portland Pie Restaurant at 40 Main St.

For more details, go to www.biddefordmillsmuseum.org.

SANFORD

Food Service Program adds Springvale site

Sanford School Nutrition is once again sponsoring the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program with a new site added this year at Notre Dame Church on Payne Street in Springvale.

Nutritious meals will be available at sites throughout the community Monday through Friday through Aug. 9 at the following locations and times:

Carl Lamb School – Breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to noon.

Carpentier Park – Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon

Curtis Lake Church – Breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Memorial Gymnasium – Breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon

Notre Dame Church – Breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Springvale Playground – Lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

YMCA – Breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon

NEW GLOUCESTER

Declaration of Independence public reading Thursday The New Gloucester Historical Society will host a public reading of the Declaration of Independence at 9 a.m. Thursday at the New Gloucester History Barn, at 383 Intervale Road, Route 231.

For more details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

NEWCASTLE St. Patrick Church offers free tours Sunday The early 19th-century St. Patrick Church will offer free tours of the church’s interior and exterior Sunday, after an 11 a.m. Mass, to be celebrated in the new church on the property at 380 Academy Hill Road. The tours should begin around noon. The building is the oldest Catholic church in New England. It houses both the altar of Bishop Cheverus and a bell cast by Paul Revere that rings out to welcome visitors. But each corner and adornment of the red brick sanctuary has a story. All are welcome to come and hear about it. For more details, call 633-2621.

BATH

St. Mary’s Church holds yard sale Saturday

St. Mary’s Church will hold a giant yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 144 Lincoln St.

Items for sale will include furniture, household goods, clothing, linens, games, toys, small electronics, books, religious items, Christmas decorations, yard and gardening items.

