Easterseals Maine, a member of the Veteran’s Committee of the State Workforce Board, received a $285,823 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to help support homeless veterans.

The money is expected to help veterans obtain housing, support services, case management and employment. The Maine Department of Labor works closely with Easterseals Maine.

“Referrals go back and forth depending on what is needed,” said Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman in a news release announcing the grant. “Often, veterans are co-enrolled, enhancing both quality of life and options for employment.”

The State Workforce Board is an employer-led group working to ensure that Maine’s workforce development system helps Maine people and businesses compete in the global economy. Along with being a member of the SWB’s Veteran’s Committee, Easterseals Maine is also a partner in the Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign, a statewide effort to commit at least 100 employers to hire at least 100 veterans and military family members during a 100-day period.

