SACO — A Saco teenager missing for more than three months has been returned to her home.

Kayla Skula, 15, left a residential facility on March 22. She arranged for transportation and left the Portland Road area in an unknown vehicle, according to Saco police.

Kayla had been missing since she left in March. Local police had been working with several Maine law enforcement agencies, out of state agencies, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, as part of an ongoing missing person investigation.

On Monday, police issued a notice asking for the public’s help in finding Kayla.

Kayla’s grandmother, Bambi Skula, said in a text message Tuesday morning that Kayla was returned home to police at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Saco police confirmed that Kayla was found on a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

“Kayla Skula has been returned to her family. The Saco Police Department would like to thank the public, fellow law enforcement agencies and media for their assistance with this investigation,” wrote police.

The grandmother said Kayla lives with her and her husband.

When she first went missing, the grandmother said at first that Kayla was at a friend’s house, but that was not the case.

Kayla, who attends Thornton Academy in Saco, has run away before but always stayed local and was home within a day, Bambi Skula said.

