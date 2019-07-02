TOPSHAM — Brunswick police on Monday arrested a Topsham man on a charge of arson.
Jesse Watts, 35, allegedly set his 2 Old Augusta Road apartment on fire June 18. The fire, which started on the kitchen counter, caused minor damage to the residence. There were no injuries to other apartment house residents.
Topsham Police aided in the investigation.
