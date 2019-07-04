Motorcyclist killed

in Casco collision

CASCO — A Poland man was killed when his motorcycle and a pickup truck collided last week at the intersection of routes 121 and 11.

Robert Hollingshead, 52, was riding his Harley-Davidson FLHX S north on Route 11 when Everett Davis, 80, of Gray, traveling north on Route 121, stopped at the stop sign, entered the intersection and collided with him, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Casco Fire and Rescue also responded to the accident, which occurred at 4:49 p.m. June 26.

Hollingshead was pronounced dead at the scene, and Davis was taken to Maine Medical Center for minor injuries. A passenger in the truck, Judy Davis, 80, was not injured.

Routes 11 and 121 were closed for approximately 2½ hours. The Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Team is reconstructing the crash.

No charges to be filed

in pedestrian death

GRAY — No charges will be filed against Jay Westra of North Yarmouth in connection with the death of a Gray pedestrian April 27.

Westra struck and killed Samantha Rinaldi, 40, of Gray, a mother four, as she was walking along Yarmouth Road around 7:46 p.m.

An investigation revealed that neither alcohol nor any other substances contributed to this crash, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office. After the crash, Westra consented to a blood test which revealed an alcohol level of .047, which is below the legal limit of .08. The investigation did not reveal evidence of criminal negligence or recklessness to support criminal charges, the office said.

Silver Lunches on tap

at college’s Stone Barn

STANDISH — The Institute for Integrative Aging at Saint Joseph’s College will host a Silver Lunch each Wednesday through Aug. 14 at the Stone Barn.

The lunches, an opportunity for older adults to socialize and eat a local, three-course farm-to-table meal prepared by Chef Mary Paine, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Silver Lunches are open to the public. The cost is $25. Register at sebagocenter.org/events.

Naturalist will lead

mushroom walk

WINDHAM — Presumpscot Regional Land Trust is offering an opportunity to explore and learn about the diversity of mushrooms in a guided walk at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Black Brook Preserve in Windham.

Alan Seamans, a master naturalist, will lead the two-hour walk.

This program is a thank you event for members, but non-members are encouraged to join PRLT at www.prlt.org. The event is free and registration is required due to limited space.

Trail work, trail run,

therapy walk offered

BRIDGTON — Loon Echo Land Trust has three free outdoor events this month.

The Maine Chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club will host a trail work day on the Ledges Trail of Pleasant Mountain from 8 a.m. to noon July 13. Volunteers will work to install stone steps and brush in “social trails.” Tools and training will be provided; long pants, boots, gloves, water and snacks are required.

Also on July 13, Loon Echo is partnering with Run for the Hills Run Club for a beginner’s trail run at Raymond Community Forest. All skill and experience levels are welcome. Participants are encouraged to bring a $5 donation to support the trails. Meet at Raymond Community Forest off of Conesca Road at 8 a.m.

Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide Jeanne Christie will lead a Forest Therapy Guided Walk, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to noon July 20. The walk, to take place at Crooked River Forest at Intervale in Harrison, will be a gentle, slow walk with time to wander and share. This hike is part of a wellness series in partnership with Bring Change 2 Mind: A Lake Region community campaign focused on encouraging conversation to build understanding and acceptance of mental health challenges and substance use disorders. Registration is required at www.lelt.org/events or by calling 647-4352.

Share

« Previous

filed under: