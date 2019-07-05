A sink hole has caused a partial road collapse in Westbrook, according to police.

The hole opened up Friday morning on Spring Street at the intersection with Anderson Road, police said in a Facebook post. The hole in the pavement appears to be a couple feet wide, although the underlying sink hole appears to be larger, creating a void beneath a portion of the road.

Public works crews are expected to begin working on the road by early afternoon.

Police warned drivers to use extra caution in they are driving in the area. Barriers have been placed around the sink hole, which is near the center line.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: