Greater Portland

Exhibits

The Barbara Morris Goodbody Collection, The Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM’s Glickman Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, 90+ works, to Oct. 30.

Zoo Cain Paintings, Mayo Street Arts, Portland, local artist known for kaleidoscope abstracts and use of old license plates, to Aug. 15.

Stephanie Berry, oil and oil/cold wax paintings, Yarmouth Memorial Library, 215 Main St., to Sept. 7.

Friday 7/12

Artisans Collective, exhibit opening 5:30-7 p.m., Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth.

Ongoing

“Faces of the Camino,” Donald Verger Photography, Glickman Library, University of Southern Maine, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Oct. 15.

Film

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects, and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Galleries

Elizabeth Moss Galleries: Anne Ireland, “Walking Green” and “Sunlight on Sweet Clover” by John Knight, Route 1, Falmouth, to July 27.

Ann Tracy, self-proclaimed “Digital Alchemist,” Wellness Connection, 685 Congress St., to July 27.

“The Missing Half-Second,” curated by John Fireman, Able Baker, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, to Sept. 1.

Ongoing

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

“Immersion,” Creative Portland, 84 Free St., 20 artists interpret the theme, to Oct. 25.

Museums

Thursday 7/18

“Global Warnings,” Marjorie Moore artist talk, 7 p.m., Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum, 58 Fore St., Portland, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, with trains on the hour, admission $6-$10, mainenarrowgauge.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday & and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday; free admission Friday nights 4-8 p.m., portlandmuseum.org.

“In the Vanguard: Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, 1950-1969,” Portland Museum of Art, explores how an experimental school in rural Maine transformed art, craft, and design in the 20th century, to Sept. 8.

Victoria Mansion, 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. daily, 109 Danforth St., $5-$16, victoriamansion.org/your-visit.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org/.

Music

Friday 7/12

T’Acadie, 6:30 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church coffee house, 267 Falmouth Rd., Acadian, southern Appalachian dance tunes, sea shanties, by donation.

Julie Rhodes/Town Meeting/ The National Reserve, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., $12/door.

Saturday 7/13

One Longfellow Square Staff Show, 7 p.m., 181 State St., Portland, music from Tom DiMenna, John Nels, The February Ballet, Christopher Denoncourt and Jeff Beam, pizza and a local draft included with $10 ticket, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Zootz 2019: Ultimate Dance Party, 8 p.m., Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., original DJs return, $20, www.portcitymusichall.com.

Monday 7/15

“Above and Below the Sea,” tales & music with Lynne Cullen & Kurt Kish, 7 p.m., Bull Feeney’s, 375 Fore St., Portland, by donation.

Friday 7/19

Marcia Ball, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, named Texas 2018 Musician of the Year, $30, www.cadenzafreeport.com.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, free concerts, most all-ages, baysidebowl.com.

Blue, 650A Congress Street, Portland, live music Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew, 9 p.m., every Monday all summer, Portland House of Music, Temple Street, funk/soul, $5/door.

Irish Music Sessions: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Theater

“Laughing Stock,” July 12-14, 19-21, Friday/Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m., Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., Freeport Players present behind-the-scenes look at a small theater group. $10/$15/$20, www.fcponline.org.

Lady’s Labyrinth, 7:30 p.m., July 19-21, St. Lawrence Arts, Portland, spin-off burlesque sequel of the 1986 film “Labyrinth,” $20/advance, $23/door.

Midcoast

Exhibits

“Second Nature,” by Ed McCartan, Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. Paintings and mixed media inspired by the American chestnut tree, to July 31.

Friday 7/12

Scott Shaw, The Mix, 2nd Friday 4-7:30 p.m., 53 Maine St., Brunswick, unique combinations of acrylic paint and wood burning, includes musical entertainment.

2nd Friday Brunswick, 5 p.m., 30+ venues, artists, businesses, restaurants, and museums.

Film

Summer Film Festival, Patten Free Library, 10 Summer St., Bath. Free movies at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday nights all summer; for a complete schedule see www.patten.lib.me.us.

Free Movie Screenings, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Rd., “Flight of the Navigator,” 5:30 p.m. July 16. Free and open to all.

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure, and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Galleries

Maine Art Gallery, 15 Warren St., Wiscasset, Marjorie Arnett, Peter Bennett, Susan Bennet, Michele Caron, Stew Henderson, Jay Sawyer and Abby Shahn, through July 27.

“Life by the River,” Joanna Pool and her newest works, Centre St Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, to Aug. 23.

“Sears Gallagher, William Thon and 20th Century Maine Art” Wiscasset Bay Gallery, 67 Main St., works from the estate of Sears Gallagher, including rendition of Monhegan Harbor, to Aug. 2.

Saturday 7/13

Painter Richard Brown Lethem & Sculptor William Zingaro, artists’ reception 4-6 p.m., ICON, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to Aug. 10.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell. Thursday through Saturday, 11 to 5, or watch for the open flag, 833-6081, www.widgeoncove.com.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“Suspense: Key Moments in Midcentury Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., explores the vision of iconic artists of the ’50s and ’60s, to Aug. 18.

Saturday 7/13

“Art and Music: a Family Program with the Bowdoin International Music Festival,” 10 a.m., Museum of Art, 245 Main St., free.

Ongoing

Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Rd., Boothbay, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily to Oct. 14, rail trips on the hour 11 a.m.-4 p.m., railwayvillage.org.

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum/. Free.

Music

Free Waterfront Concerts, 6 p.m. Saturdays July 13-Aug. 31, Waterfront Park, Bath.

Bowdoin International Music Festival, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, through Aug. 2, details and tickets at bowdoinfestival.org.

Music on the Mall Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m. Wednesdays to Aug. 28, Brunswick Town Mall, Green and Maine streets.

Harpswell Bandstand by the Sea, free summer concert series, Mitchell Field, Route 123. July 18: Harpswell Concert Band. Held at Harpswell Coastal Academy in case of rain; see harpswell.maine.gov.

Saturday 7/20

Daponte String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Phippsburg Congregational Church, 10 Church Lane, Phippsburg, tickets at www.daponte.org.

Monday 7/22

Bowdoin International Music Festival Community Concert, 11:30 a.m., People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. Free and open to the public, registration appreciated, 729-0757.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions: 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater/Dance

“The Taming of the Shrew,” Library Park, 33 Summer St., Bath, 6 p.m. July 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, suitable for children. Tickets $5-$22 at BrownPaperTickets.com, 854-8882 and one hour prior to each performance.

