Mid Coast Hospital

Braelynn Robin Benner, born June 18 to Harley Rose Benner of Bath. Grandparent is Carol Benner of Damariscotta. Great-grandparents are Diana and Richard Costa of Brunswick.

Camden James Jorden, born June 20 to Chad Randall Jordan and Sarah Lynn Farrell of Lewiston.

Eleanor Lynn Macy Willey, born June 22 to Cameron K. and Briana L. (Moore) Willey of Lisbon. Grandparents are Betty Moore of Lewiston, David Moore Sr. of Scarborough, Robert Willey of Topsham, and Lisa Willey of Lisbon.

Josephine Rose Anderson, born June 22 to Peter Joshua and Holly Elizabeth (Taggart) Anderson of Lisbon Falls. Grandparents are Barbara Eberhart of Belleville, Michigan, and Howard R. Taggart of Waldoboro.

Asher Marshall Palmatier, born June 24 to Mason Gahagen and Caroline Marie (Freeman) Palmatier of Brunswick. Grandparents are Julie Marshall of Topsham, Kevin Freeman of Presque Isle and Curt and Judy Palmatier of Montrose, Pennsylvania. Great-grandparents are Elizabeth and Ronnie Marshall of Monroe, Greg and Kay Freeman of Presque Isle, Freeda and Philip Palmatier of Couderspot, Pennsylvania, and Kenneth and Maryann Watkins of Nicholson, Pennsylvania.

Share

« Previous

Next »