Army Staff Sgt. Kyle J. Lucier has arrived for duty as a recruiter with the Army Recruiting Station-North Hills, Army Recruiting Company, in Pittsburgh.

Lucier is the husband of Rachel M. Lucier of Pittsburgh. A 2004 graduate of Cheverus High School in Portland, Lucier earned a bachelor’s degree in 2008 from the University of Pittsburgh.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
military
Related Stories
Latest Articles