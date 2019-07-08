Army Staff Sgt. Kyle J. Lucier has arrived for duty as a recruiter with the Army Recruiting Station-North Hills, Army Recruiting Company, in Pittsburgh.
Lucier is the husband of Rachel M. Lucier of Pittsburgh. A 2004 graduate of Cheverus High School in Portland, Lucier earned a bachelor’s degree in 2008 from the University of Pittsburgh.
