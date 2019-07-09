NEW HIRES

Sevee & Maher Engineers hired two civil engineers to join its staff.

Ben Monohon brings more than 13 years of experience as a project manager and field engineer. He previously worked for engineering and construction firms in Massachusetts and New York.

Jenna Gilbert is a 2019 graduate of the University of Maine in Orono. She has experience in a range of civil, geotechnical and hydrological engineering projects.

Iain Drummond, Ph.D., will join the faculty at MDI Biological Laboratory as a professor and senior scientist.

Drummond is currently an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. He’s an associate biologist in the Nephrology Division at Massachusetts General Hospital and director of the kidney program of the Harvard Stem Cell Institute. He will assume the position in October.

Augusta Colonial Theater hired Peter Bezemes as its first executive director.

Bezemes, of Branson, Missouri, brings more than 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry to Augusta. Most recently, Bezemes served as the executive director for the Andy Williams Moon River Theater in Branson.

PROMOTIONS

Katahdin Trust has promoted Teresa Lincoln to executive assistant.

Lincoln joined Katahdin Trust Company in 1998 and served in the credit control department for 21 years until her recent promotion. She is active on the bank’s employee engagement team and volunteers for several bank-sponsored events each year.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Alfred “Chip” Haskell III of CES Inc. was recognized by the Maine section of the American Society of Civil Engineers with its Young Civil Engineer of the Year award for 2019.

Haskell became a licensed professional engineer in the state of Maine in 2013 and a project manager at CES in 2018.

LEAVING

Joachim Homann, curator of the Bowdoin College Museum of Art in Brunswick, was appointed the new Maida and George Abrams Curator of Drawings at the Harvard Art Museums, effective Aug. 19.

